Taconic Biosciences Receives 2024 Novel Product Award At Merck Technology Symposium

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nancy J. Sandy, Chief Executive Officer of Taconic BiosciencesRENSSELAER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Taconic Biosciences was awarded the 2024 Product Award at the 28th Annual Merck Symposium . The award, presented by Planet Connect, recognized the FcResolv® NOG Portfolio, the first and only super immunodeficient mouse models lacking residual murine Fc gamma receptors which are known to confound results in antibody-based therapy studies.“It is truly an honor to receive this award recognizing Taconic's innovative contributions to advancing critical healthcare research from idea to cure,” said Nancy J. Sandy, Chief Executive Officer of Taconic Biosciences.“Taconic FcResolv® NOG mouse models deliver significant advantages to in vivo researchers. They dramatically advance antibody-based therapy development by removing false positives or false negatives that might otherwise eliminate promising drug candidates.”FcResolv® NOG models, launched in collaboration with the Central Institute for Experimental Medicine and Life Science (CIEM) in Japan, afford investigators greatly improved accuracy in efficacy studies due to functional knockout of murine FcɣR activity. The platform is ideal for investigating any indication utilizing a therapy incorporating an Fc domain, applicable to research fields like immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease, infectious disease, regenerative medicine, and more.Antibody-based therapies represent one of the fastest-growing drug classes, creating a pressing need for better preclinical tools to assess therapeutics such as monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and bispecific antibodies. The Taconic FcResolv® NOG portfolio enables researchers to evaluate drug candidates like these on their own merits, free of interference from residual murine Fc gamma receptors activity.To learn more about the FcResolv® NOG portfolio, visit . Or call 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or email ....About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.Taconic Biosciences is a fully licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions enabling customers to acquire, custom-generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immuno-oncology mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates service laboratories and breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

George Goodno

Director, Marketing Communications

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.