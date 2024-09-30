Ulan Nutritional Systems Announces 2024 Fall Symposium: Metabolic Mastery In A Post-Pandemic Era

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The symposium addresses holistic solutions for metabolic cellular damage and promoting longevity in a Post-Pandemic era

- Dr. Brad. Kristiansen, Technical Director for UNS , FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ulan Nutritional Systems (UNS) proudly announces its 2024 Fall Symposium, "Metabolic Mastery: Addressing Cellular Damage and Promoting Longevity in a Post-Pandemic Era." This symposium will be held at the luxurious Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort and Spa on November 8 – 10, 2024.Metabolic chronic health conditions are a widespread problem; according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) , an estimated 129 million people in the US have at least one major chronic disease. Metabolic syndrome is no longer a disease of the adult population; this condition is also reported to involve children and adolescents. This symposium aims to equip holistic practitioners with cutting-edge knowledge and techniques to address the challenges of cellular damage and restore vitality in their patients.The symposium will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including:.Cori Stern, DC: "A New Twist on The Basics: Handling Perimenopause & Menopause Effectively".John Payne: "New Studies and A Solution for Autism and the Connection to the Gut-Brain Axis".Dr. Rafael De Castro, M.D.: "CRT and Metabolic Dysfunction: Repairing Cells for Optimal Health".Brad Baetz: "Cellular Energy - Combining Homeopathic & Nutritional Solutions".Dr. Shane Morris, CEO of Systemic Formulas Inc.: Personalized Health Span – Nutrigenomics and Microbiome Solutions..Dr. Sten Ekberg, D.C.: "How to Boost Your Brand with YouTube Marketing"Live demonstrations and drilling sessions are new additions to this year's symposium. Advanced Nutrition Response Testing® (N.R.T.®) practitioners will receive a live demonstration of using the new Post-Pandemic Factor materials, while N.R.T. Workshop Graduates and newcomers will experience a live demonstration of the N.R.T. procedure."This symposium is a must-attend event for holistic health practitioners looking to stay at the forefront of their field," said Dr. Brad. Kristiansen, Technical Director for UNS. "With the challenges we face in a post-pandemic world, it's crucial that we equip ourselves with the latest knowledge and techniques to serve our patients better. This symposium will provide you with practical tools and insights to address metabolic chronic health conditions effectively."Early registrants can take advantage of a 20% discount on symposium fees. There is also a special room rate at the Hyatt Regency Resort and Spa , valid until October 10th. Don't miss this opportunity to save and secure your spot at the symposium.For more information, registration, or assistance, please visit the UNS 2024 Fall Symposium website or call UNS at 727-683-5884.© 2024 Ulan Nutritional Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

