Srinagar Sees Surge In Garland Sales Ahead Of Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As Kashmir prepares for the third and final phase of assembly on October 1, garland sellers in Srinagar are experiencing a remarkable boom in business.

With parties ramping up their campaign activities, garlands have become a hot commodity, flying off the shelves in key markets such as Maharaja Bazar, Bohri Kadal, and Koker Bazar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local vendors said that the demand for garlands has surged significantly since the election process began, marking a notable shift after a decade of political silence in Jammu and Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices for garlands vary widely, ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000, with extravagant 'money garlands' priced as high as Rs 1 lakh.

Feroz Sofi, a local dealer, said,“Since the election season kicked off, our garland business has seen a substantial uptick. We offer various patterns and prices for leaders and candidates. While garlands were primarily sold for weddings in the past, elections have dramatically increased our demand.”

Read Also Over 20k Polling Staff Mobilised For Final Phase Of Assembly Elections In J&K Stage Set For Last Phase Of Polls In J&K On Oct 1

Garlands, considered symbols of good fortune, are sourced from states like Rajasthan, Surat, and Delhi.

Among the most popular varieties are the 'Moti Haar' and 'Mantri Haar,' which are currently in high demand.

Sellers express their joy at the renewed political activity, which has revitalised their business.

Tariq Ahmed, a shop owner in the bustling Maharaja Bazar, welcomed the change and said,“It's a positive step for us. Our livelihood is improving, and there's a sense of optimism in the market.”

“We provide a range of garlands, including Moti Haar and Mantri Haar, as well as bouquets. Mantri Haar is particularly popular right now, along with money garlands, which vary in price based on customer demand,” Ahmed said.

Political supporters are purchasing garlands in bulk, with traders from neighbouring districts flocking to Srinagar to meet the rising demand. The humble garland has become an essential element in this high-stakes election season.

Aijaz Ahmed, another local garland seller, said,“During elections, business typically increases as supporters buy garlands and dry fruits for candidates.

“The workload certainly increases, and we stock up as we do for festivals like Eid. While garlands are also sold during wedding seasons, elections provide a significant boost to our trade, especially since this is the first (assembly) election in 10 years.”

Out of the 40 assembly seats going to the polls in the third phase, 24 are located in Jammu region and 16 in north Kashmir.

As the election day approaches, garland sellers in Srinagar are not only celebrating the revival of their business but also embracing the renewed political engagement in the region.