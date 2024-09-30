Abu Dhabi Crown Prince To Begin Official Visit To Qatar Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 7:27 PM

The Abu Dhabi will begin an official visit to Qatar on Tuesday.

During the visit, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi will meet Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and a number of senior officials.

The visit is aimed at exploring collaborations across various sectors between the two countries.

