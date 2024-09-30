Naser Taher, Founder And Chairman Of Multibank Group, Has Been Honored As One Of Arabian Business's 100 Most Inspiring L...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--As the Founder and Chairman, Naser Taher has spearheaded the growth of MultiBank Group, creating a global powerhouse in traditional finance with robust net assets of over US$583 million with over 1 million traders across 90 countries. MultiBank Group boasts daily trading volumes averaging in excess of US$15.6 Billion per day and is one of the most regulated institutions worldwide with over 15 regulators across 5 continents, with an unblemished record since its inception in 2005.

Mr. Taher has played a visionary role in developing trading exchanges for numerous banks in Europe and Asia including the MEX Exchange, the first interbank trading exchange and settlement ecosystem, revolutionizing the financial landscape of BRICS and GCC countries.

The Arabian Business Inspiring Leaders List is more than a recognition; it's a prestigious accolade and tribute to trailblazers who are at the forefront of economic innovation, industry transformation, and creative excellence, setting new benchmarks, redefining industries, and driving bold new directions.

Mr. Taher joins other prominent figures such as Mohamed Alabbar, Founder and Chairman of Emaar and Noon, and Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Al Saud, the 'Arabian Warren Buffett' and Founder and Chairman of Kingdom Holding Company (KHC).

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Taher stated: “I am deeply honored to be recognized among such esteemed leaders. This award is not only a reflection of my personal journey, but also of the exceptional team at MultiBank Group, who have been pivotal in our global success. As we continue to innovate and expand and I remain committed to driving forward the future of financial services.”

Mr. Taher has built a distinguished career in finance, holding key positions including Head of the Irish Stock Exchange Development Projects in 2005, Vice President of the Chinese Banking and Entrepreneur Association in 2008, Honorary Chief Financial Advisor to the Tianjin Financial Government in 2013, and Senior Advisor to the Chinese Central Financial Government in 2016.

As a prominent figure at international summits, Mr. Taher shares his deep expertise derived from decades of experience on Uniform Customs and Practice for Documentary Credits (UCP) practices, foreign exchange law, exchange technologies, and the future of finance.

Throughout his career, Mr. Taher has also worked with major financial institutions such as BNP Paribas, Barclays, UBS, Credit Suisse and Merrill Lynch, cementing his role as a pivotal figure in forex, electronic banking, and finance.

Mr. Taher's remarkable story goes beyond the financial industry, extending into various other sectors. His achievements outside finance include developing key infrastructure in the Middle East, founding Eastern Europe's first private airline, and managing a substantial fleet of ships.

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

Founded in California, USA, in 2005, MultiBank Group has grown to command a daily trading volume exceeding $15.6 billion, serving over 1 million customers. MultiBank Group has matured into one of the largest online financial derivatives providers globally, offering an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. The group's award-winning trading platforms offer a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Digital Assets. For more information, visit

