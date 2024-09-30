Madurai Emerges As A Hub For Agriculture And Tech Startups

(MENAFN- KNN India) Madurai, Sep 30 (KNN)

Madurai, often overshadowed by the industrial hubs of Chennai and Coimbatore, is emerging as a vibrant centre for entrepreneurship, particularly in and technology.

This week, the city showcased its burgeoning startup culture during a two-day festival that highlighted innovative solutions addressing everyday challenges faced by locals and the wider region.

One standout startup, Cup Time, is boosting the local tea and coffee market. Founded by Prabhaharan Venugopal, a trained pilot turned entrepreneur, the company addresses a common problem: the need for refreshments in small shops.



"Every small shop requires tea or coffee when a customer arrives, and they can't keep sending one of their staff to the street corner for it," explains Venugopal. Through their app, shops can easily update their beverage requirements, ensuring that customers are always served promptly.

Another notable participant, Tomgo Agro Machines, is based in nearby Dindigul. The startup specialises in manufacturing affordable, compact earth-moving machinery tailored for small farmers who cannot justify the expense of larger, traditional equipment.



"Most small farmers may not have enough work for a big earthmover and find it costly to hire one. My machines attend to this need," says founder A. Thomas, whose products start at just Rs 2 lakh.

Madurai's rich agricultural landscape is a fertile ground for startups. Dhaanyas, founded by farmer M. Dhinesh from Mathur, aims to revive traditional culinary practices by offering ready-to-cook foods like black kavuni rice and poongar rice, known locally as "woman's rice."



Dhinesh recognises the community's longing for authentic flavors, bridging the gap between tradition and modern convenience.

The festival also spotlighted Arola Bamboo Products, which employs local artisans to create innovative bamboo crafts for markets in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Chennai.



"We innovate using bamboo, and these innovations are crafted by our artisans," notes Suthagar S, highlighting the blend of tradition and creativity.

In the tech space, Aushta Laxmi's Faggro is utilizing technology to connect farmers directly with customers, cutting out middlemen.



"We provide certification of products to customers and assurance of transactions to farmers," she states, emphasizing the startup's role in fostering transparency.

Dheepan Chakravarthi M, whose startup Infyiot delivers affordable software solutions to local businesses, observes a promising startup ecosystem in Madurai. "I see a good startup ecosystem and opportunities for tech-based startups in Madurai and the region," he says.

According to Sivarajah Ramanathan, director and CEO of Startup Mission, the agri-incubator run by Nabard plays a crucial role in nurturing these startups.



He notes a significant trend: "Techies who worked from home during that period are trying out startup solutions through their knowledge." With a blend of tradition and innovation, Madurai is proving that it can carve out its own identity in the startup landscape.

