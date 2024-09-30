Self-Adhesive Labels Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 93.5 Bn By 2033, At 6.3% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In the coming years, self-adhesive labels are expected for significant advancements. Trends indicate higher demand for eco-friendly materials, digital printing for customization, and smart labeling with RFID integration. growth will be driven by stringent regulatory requirements, especially in the food and sectors, and the continual innovation by companies to meet diverse needs for sustainability and efficiency. New York, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market size is expected to reach USD 53.8 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 93.5 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2033. Self-adhesive labels are mostly used to settle on bundling. These labels demonstrate the fundamental data about the item. They are additionally used for improving purposes to get a handle on the consideration and pull in buyers. These names are multifaceted frameworks and contain data imprinted at first glance. Self-adhesive labels contain three layers, mainly a discharge liner, a layer of cement, and the face material. A discharge liner is for the most part made out of paper, which has silicone covered on one side. They are widely used in food & beverages, consumer durables, home & personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and retail labels.



The US Overview The Self-Adhesive Labels Market in the US is expected to reach USD 13.5 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. The US self-adhesive labels market is driven by demand from the food, beverage, retail, and pharmaceutical sectors, advancements in printing technologies, and rising e-commerce. Further, there are opportunities like eco-friendly materials, digital printing, and e-commerce growth. Also, smart labels with RFID/QR codes, personalized labels, and sustainable solutions drive the market. However, growth is restrained by fluctuating raw material costs, strict environmental regulations, and alternative labeling solutions. Important Insights

The Self-Adhesive Labels Market is expected to grow by USD 36.7 billion by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 6.3% . The release liner segment is anticipated to dominate in 2024 with a major & is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecasted period.

The permanent label segment is projected to lead the Self-Adhesive Labels market in 2024.

The food & beverages segment is anticipated to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the Self-Adhesive Labels market Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a 40.2% share of revenue in the Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market in 2024. Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market: Trends

Eco-Friendly Labels : Switch towards biodegradable and recyclable label materials to meet sustainability goals.

Digital Printing : A high usage of digital printing technology for high-quality, affordable, and customizable labels.

Smart Labeling : Adoption of RFID, NFC, and QR code labels for better product tracking and consumer interaction. Premium Packaging : An increase in demand for high-quality, visually appealing labels to improve brand image and customer experience. Self-Adhesive Labels Market: Competitive Landscape The self-adhesive labels market is highly competitive, driven by developments in printing technologies, sustainability efforts, and diverse industry needs. Companies are improving the label durability, customization, and eco-friendly materials to gain an edge. In addition, they are expanding geographically and investing in R&D to meet increase in the demand in sectors like food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and logistics. Some of the major players in the market include 3M, UPM, Mondi, Avery Dennison Corporation, HERMA, and more. Some of the prominent market players:

3M

UPM

Mondi

Avery Dennison Corporation

HERMA

Asteria Group

Optimum Group

Symbio Inc

B. Fuller Company

LINTEC Corporation Other Key Players Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : Self-Adhesive Labels Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 53.8 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 93.5 Bn The US Market Size (2024) USD 13.5 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 6.3% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share Asia Pacific Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 40.2% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By Nature, By Technology, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis:

The food and beverages segment is expected to dominate the self-adhesive labels market in 2024, driven by an increase in the global population and the shift towards ready-to-use packaged foods due to faster lifestyles and better economic wealth. Strict government regulations mandate detailed food labeling, boosting the need for high-quality labels.

In addition, the rising popularity of convenience foods and beverages, along with intense market competition and the expansion of food delivery services, further escalates the need for self-adhesive labels in this industry.







Self-Adhesive Labels Market Segmentation

By Type



Release Liner Linerless

By Nature



Permanent

Removable Repositionable

By Technology



Flexography

Digital Printing

Lithography

Screen Printing

Gravure

Letterpress Offset

By Application



Food & Beverages

Consumer Durables

Pharmaceuticals

Home & Personal Care

Retail Labels

E-commerce Others

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today:

Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market: Driver



Rising Global Population : The growing population drives higher demand for packaged food products.

Government Regulations : Strict labeling requirements for food products improve the need for high-quality labels.

Convenience Foods Trend : Growing preference for ready-to-use and packaged foods boosts label demand. Market Competition : Strong competition and expanding food delivery services increase the need for different and informative labeling.

Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market: Restraints



High Raw Material Costs : Fluctuating prices of raw materials like paper, films, &adhesives increase production costs.

Environmental Concerns : Sustainability issues and waste management challenges related to non-biodegradable labels.

Technological Limitations : High costs and complexity of advanced labeling technologies can be barriers for small manufacturers. Competition from Alternatives : An increase in the preference for digital labeling and direct printing methods reduces demand for self-adhesive labels.

Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market: Opportunities



Sustainable Labels : A higher demand for eco-friendly and recyclable labels presents growth opportunities.

Smart Labels : Increase in adoption of RFID and QR code-enabled labels for better product tracking & consumer engagement.

Emerging Markets : Expanding food & beverage industries in developing regions create new market opportunities. Customization : Growing trend towards personalized and custom labels for branding and marketing purposes.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the self-adhesive labels market, holding the biggest share of 40.2% in 2024, which is expected to continue, driven by the region's growing population, urbanization, and industrial development.

As the consumer base & disposable income grow, the demand for a varied range of consumer goods, from personal care products to pharmaceuticals, is also increasing, which expands the need for self-adhesive labels to provide vital product information, pricing, and regulatory compliance. Further, the expanding industries in the region are driving the growth of the self-adhesive labels market.







By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Self-Adhesive Labels Market



May 2024: Beontag introduced innovative self-adhesive wine labels in Latin America, having Grass Natural (40% grass fiber, FSC-certified) and White Martelé, enhancing sophistication and moisture resistance.

May 2024: UPM Raflatac introduced RecyClass-certified paper labels compatible with HDPE and PP recycling, improving the rigid plastic packaging circularity and supporting brand owners in sustainability efforts.

March 2024: At Drupa 2024, Canon planned to showcase new digital press concepts, focusing on labels and packaging as growth areas, with live demonstrations of label, corrugated, and folding carton production.

September 2023: Manter by Fedrigoni Self-Adhesives launched "The New In" catalog, containing premium self-adhesive papers for wine, liquor, and luxury labels, developed by six Spanish design studios. January 2023: LINTEC unveiled the HVT label stock series with a new permanent hot-melt adhesive, consisting of three products-two synthetic paper-based and one water-resistant paper-based-for versatile display label applications.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:

In the coming years, self-adhesive labels are expected for significant advancements. Trends indicate higher demand for eco-friendly materials, digital printing technology for customization, and smart labeling with RFID integration. Market growth will be driven by stringent regulatory requirements, especially in the food and pharmaceutical sectors, and the continual innovation by companies to meet diverse industry needs for sustainability and efficiency.

