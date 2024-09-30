Biomednewsbreaks - Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Announces Filing Of Three Patents Covering Combination Therapies For AD, PD

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio

(NYSE: ANVS) , a late-stage, clinical-drug company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's (“AD”) and Parkinson's disease (“PD”), has filed three new patents. According to the announcement, the patents cover combination therapies involving its lead compound,

buntanetap, combined with Trulicity(R)(dulaglutide) and Viagra(R)(sildenafil), as well as a combination of all three. The company noted buntanetap inhibits the production of neurotoxic proteins and has been shown to improve cognition in early AD patients and halt cognitive decline in PD patients.

“Our early data suggests a strong synergistic effect from combining these drugs, resulting in significant cognitive enhancement,” said

Annovis Bio founder, president and CEO Maria Maccecchini, PhD, in the press release.“The combination of buntanetap with Trulicity and Viagra not only has the potential to restore cognition to healthy levels, but also to improve it beyond normal, offering new hope in the fight against dementia. Since buntanetap has completed phase 3 studies as a standalone treatment, and both Trulicity and Viagra are FDA-approved, these combinations are well-positioned for phase 3 human trials.”

About Annovis Bio Inc.

Annovis Bio, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (“AD”) and Parkinson's disease (“PD”). The company's innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information about the company, visit

