Qatar Chairs Supplementary Meeting Of GCC Committee For Examining Nominations For Medals And Decorations

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar chaired Monday the supplementary meeting of the Committee for Examining Nominations for Medals and Decorations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The two-day event is being held at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat in Riyadh.

Chaired by Assistant Director of the Public Relations Department at the of Interior, Colonel Dr. Jabr Hamoud Jabr Al Naimi, the meeting will discuss the agenda items, intended for boosting pan-GCC coordination and cooperation across related fields.