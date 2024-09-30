Qatar Chairs Supplementary Meeting Of GCC Committee For Examining Nominations For Medals And Decorations
Date
9/30/2024 2:00:16 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar chaired Monday the supplementary meeting of the Committee for Examining Nominations for Medals and Decorations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
The two-day event is being held at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat in Riyadh.
Chaired by Assistant Director of the Public Relations Department at the Ministry of Interior, Colonel Dr. Jabr Hamoud Jabr Al Naimi, the meeting will discuss the agenda items, intended for boosting pan-GCC coordination and cooperation across related fields.
MENAFN30092024000063011010ID1108730543
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.