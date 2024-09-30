Jr Women's Hockey Nationals: Chandigarh, U.P, Jharkhand, Maharashtra Win On Day 1

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Sep 30 (IANS) Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Jharkhand registered wins in action-packed matches in their respective groups on Day 1 of the prestigious 14th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2024 on Monday. The match between Hockey Punjab and Hockey Jammu & Kashmir was officially forfeited in favour of Hockey Punjab.

In the first match, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 8-0 in Pool G. Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (28', 37', 58') scored a hattrick for her side whereas Sanika Chandrakant Mane (3', 36') and Diksha Nitin Shinde (22', 39') scored a brace each for Hockey Maharashtra. Nikku Gurjar (48') also scored one goal to take the game further away from their opponent.

In the other match in the group, Hockey Chandigarh secured their first win of the tournament after defeating Hockey Arunachal 3-0. Damanpreet Kaur (42', 52') scored a couple of goals joined by Manpreet Kaur (10') who also scored a goal to help her team open the account on the points table.

In the next match, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Gujarat 9-0. Purnima Yadav (3', 24', 42', 53') scored one goal in each quarter to put a strong foot forward in the game.

Khushi Rathour (19', 28') also scored two goals whereas Captain Suneeta Kumari (11'), Vandana Patel (15') and Garima Maurya (46') also scored one goal each.

In the last match on Monday, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Rajasthan 21-0. Shanti Kumari (13', 17', 50', 51', 54', 57') stood out to be the top goal scorer as she scored six goals throughout the game. Rajni Kerketta (3', 20', 25', 49') also scored four goals each whereas Sweety Dungdung (7', 7', 11') and Roshni Aind (14', 40', 47') scored a hattrick to put their team in a strong position in the game.

Purnima Bawa (24', 34') and Captain Edlin Bage (45', 52') also scored a brace each. Sisliya Sandi Purty (26') also scored one goal to take the game further away from Hockey Rajasthan.

The other match of Pool F between Hockey Punjab and Hockey Jammu & Kashmir was officially forfeited 5-0 iin favourof Hockey Punjab.