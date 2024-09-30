BTM INDUSTRIAL APPOINTS DAVID HIETIKKO VICE PRESIDENT OF ITS NEW METALWORKING DIVISION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New division organizes and enhances the company's metalworking and industrial machinery disposition services.

MUSKEGON, Mich.

, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BTM Industrial, a leading asset disposition company, has grown its management capabilities in the metalworking surplus category with the addition of David Hietikko as Vice President of its Metalworking Division. Reporting to BTM Industrial Owner and Founder Doug Watkoski, Hietikko will lead and expand the division which focuses on supporting BTM Industrial's customers recover the most value from their surplus / resalable metalworking and industrial machinery equipment.

"Dave is a powerful addition to our team, adding to our more than 200 combined years industrial asset disposition and evaluation experience," said

Watkoski. "He will drive the success of BTM's ability to deliver better value to our consignors. His in-depth experience will give our buyer base a better understanding of specifications and condition of the machines we represent."

Hietikko brings more than 30 years of industrial machine sales, appraisal, repair, and rebuilding experience to the company. Starting in 1995, he spent most of his career with Turner Industries in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He was appointed president in 2015 and led the organization through a streamlining and efficiency restructuring. During his tenure with Turner, he served in multiple leadership roles with a variety of responsibilities, such as buying inventory, creating marketing campaigns, scheduling machine inventory repairs and rebuilding, and being the company's industrial equipment appraiser. Hietikko looks forward to applying his diverse knowledge base to add value in his new position with BTM Industrial.

"Dave has an unmatched understanding of industrial machining equipment," said Watkoski. "His knowledge will further enhance our core competency of getting the most value from unused and underutilized assets and passing the value onto our customers. We are excited to have someone with his experience level become a part of our team. His leadership will help the expansion of this facet of our business."

Hietikko started his career with S&M Machinery Sales in Warren, Michigan, as a sales manager shortly after graduating from Lawerence Technical University in Southfield, Michigan, with a bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering.

About BTM Industrial

BTM Industrial is one of the fastest-growing asset disposition companies in the industry. Headquartered in Muskegon, Michigan, it assists some of the largest companies in the United States with all facets of surplus assets. The company's asset disposition program enables customers to efficiently liquidate unwanted and excess assets while enhancing their value recovery potential. The comprehensive program covers surplus operational machinery and MRO and tooling cribs items, as well as significantly reducing project costs related to scrap CNC machinery and automated lines. Learn more about BTM Industrial at .

