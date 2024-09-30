Lionbridge Celebrates A Decade Of Sponsorship With Translators Without Borders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lionbridge announces 10-year anniversary of sponsoring Translators without Borders

- John Fennelly, Chief Executive Officer of LionbridgeWALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lionbridge , a global leader in games, AI services, and translation and localization solutions, is proud to announce its 10-year anniversary of sponsoring Translators without Borders (TWB). This partnership has been instrumental in providing vital language services to humanitarian organizations worldwide, enabling them to deliver critical aid and support to those in need.Since 2014, Lionbridge has supported TWB's mission to overcome language barriers that impede critical humanitarian efforts. This partnership has enabled TWB to deliver accurate and timely translations in crisis situations, helping millions of people access crucial information in their native languages.“Lionbridge's long-term support has been critical to our ability to respond swiftly in emergencies, allowing us to reach vulnerable communities when clear communication is most needed,” said Aimee Ansari, Chief Executive of CLEAR Global/TWB.“Their commitment over the past decade has helped us expand our capacity to deliver life-saving information, and we look forward to continuing this impactful journey together."TWB began as a small group of volunteer translators and has since grown into a global community of over 100,000 members in 148 countries. This growth is due largely to the dedication of individuals and supporters who volunteer their time, expertise, and other resources. The formal sponsorship program, supported by leading companies like Lionbridge, has also been instrumental in expanding TWB's global impact."We are honored to mark ten years of collaboration with Translators without Borders," said John Fennelly, CEO of Lionbridge. "Our partnership underscores our commitment to using language as a tool for positive change. On this International Translation Day, we celebrate the power of words to bridge gaps and connect people, especially in times of need."About LionbridgeLionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For over 25 years, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers' clients. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 24 countries. Learn more at .About Translators without Borders, part of CLEAR GlobalTranslators without Borders (TWB) is a global community of over 100,000 translators and language specialists offering language services to humanitarian and development organizations globally. The community of linguists donate their time and skills to translate critical information for millions of people around the world, so everyone has the information they need and want.TWB is part of CLEAR Global, a US-based nonprofit that helps people get vital information and be heard, whatever language they speak. The organization does this through research and scalable language technology solutions that improve two-way communication with communities that speak marginalized languages. Learn more at and .

