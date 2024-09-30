HSS Orthopedics With Stamford Health Opens Westport CT Outpatient Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Facility Expands the Footprint of HSS and Stamford Collaboration

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, and Stamford Health, an award-winning independent, non-profit healthcare system today announced the opening of HSS Orthopedics with Stamford Health – Westport. The nearly 10,000-square-foot new regional outpatient center (OPC) in Westport, Connecticut, expands the Fairfield County footprint of the HSS and Stamford Health collaboration, established in 2016.

Samuel Taylor, MD (sports medicine surgeon and Medical Director of HSS Orthopedics with Stamford Health - Westport), Kathleen Silard (President and CEO of Stamford Health), Jennifer Tooker (First Selectwoman of Westport), Elizabeth Longmore (SVP, COO at Stamford Health), Mary Cassai (EVP, Enterprise COO at HSS), Justin Oppenheimer (EVP, Chief Strategy, Growth, & Transformation at HSS), Andrea Moore (Second Selectwoman of Westport)

The OPC is the second HSS and Stamford Health collaboration to come to the Westport area since the opening of HSS Sports Rehab-Westport in 2022. Additional physician office locations and sports rehabilitation facilities are located in Stamford, Greenwich, New Canaan, Wilton, Norwalk and Hamden, CT.

"We're really excited to build on the commitment we've made alongside Stamford Health to enhance orthopedic care options to the residents of Westport and surrounding areas," said Samuel A. Taylor, MD , sports medicine surgeon and medical director of the OPC. "Patients now have increased access to world-class orthopedic care across a broad range of services."

The Westport OPC features seven provider offices, 12 exam rooms, and two x-ray suites with services provided by Stamford Health Radiology. Highly specialized physicians and staff will offer care in hand and upper extremities, joint replacement, physiatry, spine, and sports medicine (surgical and non-surgical). Later this fall, the foot and ankle service will be available. Additionally, the center will launch HSS Orthopedics Now , becoming the second location in Connecticut to provide patients 12 years and older with quicker access to orthopedic care for sudden injuries and pain.

"Westport has proven to be a terrific community in which to share our unparalleled expertise in musculoskeletal health," says Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA , president and CEO of HSS. "We're eager to expand our offerings in the Fairfield County community in partnership with Stamford Health and as part of HSS's wider growth plan across the entire tri-state region."

Home to more than 25,000 residents, the town of Westport also has an intriguing historical connection to HSS as the birthplace of HSS's third Surgeon-in-Chief, William B. Coley, MD. One of the town's notable early families, the Coleys were prominent farmers and commercial shippers for 200 years. William Coley was born in 1862 in the Saugatuck neighborhood. The Coleytown section of Westport was named after the family.

"We are incredibly proud of our collaboration with HSS and the orthopedic care we deliver to patients," said Kathleen Silard, president and CEO at Stamford Health. "Partnering with organizations like HSS allows us to bring world-class care to the communities we serve, close to home."

The Westport OPC is located at 276 Post Road West and will operate Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 5:00pm. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit href="" rel="nofollow" edu/hss-orthopedics-stamford-health-westpor or contact the center directly at (203) 391-2270.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 15th consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2024-2025), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2023-2024). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a fourth consecutive year (2023). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection and complication rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. In addition, more than 200 HSS clinical investigators are working to improve patient outcomes through better ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat orthopedic, rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 165 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally.

About Stamford Health

Stamford Health is a non-profit independent health care system with more than 3,900 employees committed to caring for the community through a wide range of high-quality health and wellness services. Patients and their families receive expert, compassionate care through the system's 305-bed Stamford Hospital; Stamford Health Medical Group, with more than 40 offices in lower Fairfield County offering primary and specialty care; a growing number of ambulatory locations across the region; and support through the Stamford Hospital Foundation.

Stamford Health is known for its expert, person-centered care through its many recognitions and partnerships.

has recognized Stamford Hospital as a High-Performing Hospital. The Leapfrog Group awarded Stamford Hospital an "A" for patient safety. The American Nurses Credentialing Center has granted Stamford Hospital Magnet Status, which recognizes superior patient care with the highest level of safety, quality, and patient satisfaction. Stamford Health is Planetree Gold-Certified for Excellence in Person-Centered Care and is a CertifiedTM Great Place to Work.

Stamford Health is a major teaching affiliate of the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and offers treatment and expertise from Columbia University Irving Medical Center's nationally recognized heart and neurosurgeons. Stamford Health and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) have created a premier center for specialty orthopedic care right in Stamford, Connecticut. Stamford Health's Carl & Dorothy Bennett Cancer Center has a robust collaboration with Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center.

Dedicated to being the community's most trusted health care partner, Stamford Health puts patients first to build long-lasting relationships. For more information, visit

StamfordHealth

