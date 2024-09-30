NIKON + RED COLLABORATE WITH USC TO UPLIFT THE NEXT GENERATION OF FILMMAKERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Nikon Inc. and RED Digital Cinema Inc. are pleased to announce a new filmmaking initiative with the University of Southern California (USC) School of Cinematic Arts. As part of this collaboration, Nikon and RED will donate an assortment of mirrorless cameras, cinema cameras and lenses to support a new generation of school students.

"Our aim is to elevate students on their creative journey and empower them to push the limits of what's possible with the latest technology," said Naoki Onozato, President and CEO, Nikon Inc. "We cannot wait to see what they make."

"The Nikon Z6III is an excellent tool for our award-winning work in stop-motion animation. Its ease of use, constant aperture lenses, and ability to integrate with software will be a significant level-up in our program," said Brad Kean, the School's Director of Creative Technology.

The equipment donated will include the RED KOMODO and KOMODO X Digital Cinema cameras, multiple Nikon Z6III's, and an assortment of NIKKOR Z prime and zoom lenses. These new cameras and lenses will be used in the Film & TV Production and Animation and Digital Arts divisions at USC, giving students access to the latest equipment to learn hands-on in real-world production environments. Students will also be able to experiment and explore with NIKKOR lenses, similar to those used by many USC alumni filmmakers.

Nikon would like to encourage interested and accredited four-year universities with film schools to open a conversation to explore possible collaborations. Please send proposals to .

The University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts is one of the leading media schools in the world. Founded in collaboration with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 1929 over 90 years ago, the USC School of Cinematic Arts has fueled and mirrored the growth of entertainment as an industry and an art form. The school offers comprehensive programs in directing, producing, writing, cinema and media studies, animation and digital arts, production, interactive media, and games, all backed by a broad liberal arts education and taught by leading practitioners in each field. More than 18,000 alumni are among the world's most distinguished animators, scholars, teachers, writers, directors, producers, cinematographers, editors, sound experts, video game designers and industry executives. Since 1973 not a year has passed without an alumnus or alumna being nominated for an Academy Award or an Emmy.



Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit , which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook , X , YouTube , Instagram , and

