Global Bromine Derivatives Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bromine Derivatives Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The bromine derivatives market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.85 billion in 2023 to $5.12 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to shift towards halogenated chemical, demand in electronics and construction, agricultural and veterinary applications, chemical manufacturing, flame retardant demand.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Bromine Derivatives Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The bromine derivatives market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focusing on environmentally friendly solutions, shift towards halogenated chemicals, agriculture and veterinary applications, oil & gas industry expansion, water treatment needs.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Bromine Derivatives Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Bromine Derivatives Market

The expansion of oil and gas exploration activities is expected to propel the growth of the bromine derivatives market going forward. Oil and gas exploration refers to the procedures and techniques used to identify possible locations for oil and gas drilling and extraction from natural oil seeps, as well as offshore exploration. In oil and gas exploration activities, oil and gas drilling fluids use bromine derivatives, especially bromides, as completion and workover fluids for water treatment, drilling fluids, and well stimulation, among others.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Bromine Derivatives Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Albemarle Corporation, Israel Chemicals Limited, Lanxess Corporation, Hindustan Salts Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tetra Technologies Inc., Jordan Bromine Company Ltd., Beacon Organosys Pvt. Ltd., Morre-Tec Industries Inc., Chemtura Corporation, Gulf Resources Inc., Neogen Chemical Limited, Perekop Bromine Factory, Dhruv Chem Industries, Haiwang Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Sanofi S.A., ICL Industrial Products, Solaris Chemtech Industries Limited, Noah Technologies Corporation, American Elements Corporation, Chemada Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Evergrow International LLC, Jiangyin Chengxing Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Tosoh Corporation.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Bromine Derivatives Market Size?

Major companies in the bromine derivatives market are focused on strategic collaboration with major manufacturing companies to strengthen their position in the market. Strategic collaborations empower companies to forge alliances with other firms possessing the necessary expertise to transform their envisioned concepts into tangible realities.

How Is The Global Bromine Derivatives Market Segmented?

1) By Derivative: Sodium Bromide, Calcium Bromide, Zinc Bromide, TBBPA, DPDPE, Other Derivatives

2) By Application: Flame Retardants, Safety Apparel, Organic Intermediates, Oil and Gas Drilling, Biocides, PTA Synthesis, Other Applications

3) By End Use: Chemical, Construction, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Bromine Derivatives Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Bromine Derivatives Market Definition

Bromine derivatives refers to a chemical compound formed from the bromine atom. It is primarily used for halogenated frame retardants and mercury emissions and is used in various industries verticals.

Bromine Derivatives Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global bromine derivatives market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Bromine Derivatives Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on bromine derivatives market size, bromine derivatives market drivers and trends and bromine derivatives market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Biofuels Global Market Report 2024



Gas Separation Membrane Global Market Report 2024



Renewable Energy Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.