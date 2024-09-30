Sarfaraz, Jurel & Dayal Released From India Test Squad To Participate In Irani Cup

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been released from India's Test squad in the ongoing second Test at the Green Park in Kanpur to participate in the Irani Cup, said the Board of Control for in India (BCCI). The 2024/25 Irani Cup game, to be played between the Rest of India and Ranji Trophy winners Mumbai, is set to begin on October 1 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

“Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been released from India's Test squad to participate in the #IraniCup, scheduled to commence tomorrow in Lucknow,” said the BCCI on 'X'.

Sarfaraz, the right-handed middle-order batter, will be turning out for veteran Test batter Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai, alongside Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, and Shardul Thakur. Mumbai is making its 30th appearance in the Irani Cup and have 14 wins in the competition's history.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Jurel and left-arm fast-bowler Dayal will be featuring for Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Rest of India side. The Rest of India squad also features players like Sai Sudharsan, Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal, Mukesh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Rahul Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed. The rest of India won the Irani Cup last season after beating Saurashtra by 175 runs in Rajkot.

The Irani Cup match was originally supposed to be held in Mumbai but was moved to Lucknow due to the extended monsoon in the city. The upcoming Irani Cup will be broadcast on JioCinema and Sports18 – Khel from 9:30 am onwards.

Squads:

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore, Sidhaant Addhatrao, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Junaid Khan, Royston Dias

Rest of India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ishan Kishan, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar