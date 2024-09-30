Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Research - Global Forecasts From 2024 To 2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vector - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The viral vector manufacturing market is poised to grow to US$2.61 billion in 2029 from US$1.19 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 16.99%

Viral vector manufacturing involves developing crucial carriers such as adenoviral vectors, lentiviral vectors, and retroviral vectors used to therapeutic genes. Owing to their high-performance benefits, viral vectors find applicability in gene therapy and vaccinology. It also bolstered growth in such applications, which is majorly driving the demand for viral vectors, thereby propelling their overall manufacturing level.



Moreover, viral vectors have been utilized to treat a variety of diseases that are inclusive of but not limited to cardiovascular diseases, different types of cancer, hematologic, infectious, and metabolic diseases. Hence, the growing number of clinical trials and the expanding cognizance of effective modes of disease treatment are further expected to drive the viral vector manufacturing market growth during the forecast period.

Favorable investments in therapeutics are expected to bolster the demand for viral vectors.

Viral vectors with genetic information can directly target the disease, thereby altering cell functioning. Due to such benefits, vectors find high applicability in gene therapy to assist in delivering a healthy copy of a gene in the cell. The growing prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative disease has led to various research collaborations and investments in gene and therapeutic therapies development.

For instance, in August 2023, Astella Pharma Inc. and Poseida Therapeutics announced a strategic investment of US$50 million to support the latter's advancements in cancer cell therapy. This investment would also further Astella's focus on developing next-generation immune-oncology drugs.

Likewise, in November 2023, AstraZeneca formed a collaboration and an investment agreement with Cellectis to bolster next-generation therapeutics development in immunology, oncology, and rare disease fields. Under the collaboration, AstraZeneca would leverage Cellectis gene editing technologies for developing novel cell & gene therapy products.

The ongoing establishment of vaccine development facilities has furthered the overall market expansion.

The scale of infectious disease globally is on the rise, and to combat it, the demand for various effective vaccines is also growing, which has led to the establishment of new vaccine manufacturing facilities in major economies. For instance, in June 2022, BioNtech SE announced the establishment of an mRNA vaccine production facility in Rwanda, which would provide all manufactured vaccines in member states of the African Union.

Likewise, in July 2024, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the provision of nearly US$176 million to Moderna for developing an mRNA-based influenza vaccine. The investment was announced through BARDA's (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) new Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle Consortium.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Geographical Outlook North America is estimated to account for a remarkable share of the market.

Region-wise, the North American region is poised for significant growth. It will account for a considerable market share fuelled by the ongoing research collaboration for therapeutics followed by the development and approval of new vaccine & gene therapy development in major regional nations, namely the United States and Canada.

For instance, in December 2023, the Food and Drug Administration approved two-cell-based gene therapies, "Casgevy" and "Lyfgenia", for treating sickle cell disease in 12-year-old and older patients. The therapies signal an innovative advancement in gene therapy and will improve the treatment of sickle cell disease, which affects nearly 100,000 Americans.

Likewise, in October 2023, the Governor of New York announced an investment of US$98 million to expand the gene therapy-related research & development operations at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. This expansion would make Roswell New York's first gene therapy hub and also comply with the government's commitment to achieve new milestones in the life science sector.

Additionally, the US government is also investing in healthcare facilities and research institutes expansion to bolster the treatment of various chronic diseases, which has positively impacted the demand for viral vectors. Moreover, the well-established presence of major pharmaceutical companies, namely Pfizer, Galax Smith Kline, and AstraZeneca, has paved the way for future market expansion.

In February 2024, AstraZeneca announced an investment of US$300 million in establishing its state-of-the-art facility in Rockville to develop commercial cell therapy platforms, mainly on T-cell therapies. The facility will also facilitate critical cancer trials in the future to bolster the advancement in cancer treatment. Companies Featured

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered Global



