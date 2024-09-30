Maha Cabinet Clears Rental Housing Scheme For Ineligible Slum Dwellers In Dharavi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday gave its approval for the implementation of an affordable rental scheme for the ineligible slum dwellers in Dharavi.

The Cabinet emphasised the need for the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority to immediately complete the survey of the slum dwellers and determine the number of eligible and ineligible slum dwellers along with the amount of land required for the rehabilitation.

The Housing Department said that while implementing the scheme, it needs to be ensured that no liability is incurred by the state government under the credit link subsidy.

"The responsibility of this liability will remain with the special purpose vehicle and the rental home policy will not apply to any other project," the Housing Department said.

The Housing Department has made it clear that the state government will not bear any burden towards maintenance and repairs under the rental home policy for ineligible slum dwellers of the Dharavi slum. Besides, the developer of the Dharavi rehabilitation project would not be entitled to seek any financial assistance or compensation.

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet also approved a revised administrative approval of Rs 3,994.41 crore required for the MIHAN (Multi-Modal international Cargo Hub and Airport) at Nagpur. The government has sanctioned the funds for land acquisition, rehabilitation, technical works as well as land acquisition claims etc. for this project.

The project is spread over an area of 4,354 hectares, which houses an international airport on 1,364 hectares in addition to a 1,238 hectares SEZ that includes maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) for aircraft, Information Technology Parks, Hospitals, besides manufacturing and value-added units.

Another 614 hectares of land has been reserved for a rail terminal, road terminal, residential and commercial projects and an international school.

Further, the Cabinet cleared the establishment of the National Center of Excellence by the Sports Authority of India at Akurli, Malad in north Mumbai. A total of 37 acres of land for the proposed Center will be leased for 30 years at the rate of Re 1 per annum.