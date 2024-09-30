2Nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Is A Complete Package, Says Bowling Coach Morne Morkel After 3000-Run/300-Wicket Double

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, Sep 30 (IANS) India's coach Morne Morkel lavished high praises on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, calling him a“complete package” after the Indian all-rounder joined the prestigious 300-wicket club in Test during the second Test against Bangladesh.

Morkel, speaking to the after Day 4 of the match, extolled Jadeja's incredible versatility and his impact on the game over the years.“For me, he's a complete package. You know, he bats, he bowls, he's a guy in the field that can make magic happen. There's always a guy that you want in your team, and he's done that for so many years for India,” said Morkel.

Jadeja, 35, reached the milestone when he dismissed Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud on Day 4, becoming the seventh Indian to claim 300 wickets in Test cricket. Achieving the double of 300 wickets and 3,000 runs in Tests, Jadeja is now the second fastest to this milestone, taking just 74 matches-two more than England legend Sir Ian Botham.“To join the 300-wicket club is special. He's a guy that works on his game, and that is what you want to see,” Morkel continued.

The former South African fast bowler also highlighted the devastating spin partnership Jadeja has formed with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, stating that the duo has been instrumental in dismantling opponents.“These are guys that don't give you any bad balls. You always (have to) find ways to score. If you face that from both ends, you're going to work hard for your runs. And that's why, as a partnership, they've been so successful,” Morkel noted.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh has been severely affected by rain, with two days of play washed out without a ball being bowled. However, Morkel was impressed by the way the Indian team maintained their readiness and focus during the delays.

“It's never nice losing time and days. I knew the boys sitting around the hotel, that was sort of very frustrating. But the way the guys went off the field, still doing their gym work, looking after their bodies, was impressive to see,” Morkel said, adding that the team remained positive and intent on creating opportunities once play resumed.

Despite the lost time, India went all-out in their batting innings, reflecting a strategy to maximize their chances for a result. Morkel commended the Indian batters, especially the aggressive intent shown by players like Rishabh Pant, who adapted quickly to the situation.

“The way the boys went to the ball up-front, it was incredible to see. We created the pressure (with the ball) and brought wickets, and then to show the intent with the bat was awesome,” Morkel said.“It was always a part of our game plan to see how we can push this going forward, and how we can get the winning result.”

When their turn came to bowl, India made quick inroads, reducing Bangladesh to 26/w in their second innings. Morkel stressed that Test cricket is about creating sustained pressure, and India has mastered the art of doing so.“If you can do that for a long period, you'll get results. I think there's so much experience, these guys can sum up the conditions very well, so they know what's important in that moment,” he explained.

Morkel also emphasized the professionalism of the Indian team, expressing his admiration for their dedication to fitness, recovery, and preparation.“For me, it's so far, so enjoyable to see how professional they are and how they go about their daily life to perform,” Morkel said.