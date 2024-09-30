Cong Slams MP Govt After Women Beat BJP Councillor In Bhopal

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Sep 30 (IANS) A day after a BJP councillor was beaten up by two women at a public place in Bhopal, accusing him of allegedly misbehaving with them, the opposition hit at the BJP on Monday.

Highlighting the back-to-back incidents of crime against women reported in the state, especially against minor girls, the Congress alleged the BJP government makes the slogan 'beti bachao-beti padhao', however, the reality has been quite the opposite of it.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari said the law and order situation is getting worse day by day. "Situation in such that women and minor girls are not even safe at their homes and schools," Patwari said.

Highlighting the sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl at school in Ratlam came into light on Monday and the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl by a school teacher in Bhopal last week, Patwari said the Congress will hit the street to raise women's issues.

Senior Congress leader Sangeeta Sharma said that the BJP leaders are in a state of“intoxication” of power, which is why, they don't hesitate to misbehave with women.

“This is a shameful incident that an elected BJP councillor is being beaten up by women at public place,” she said.

A video showing BJP councillor (of Bhopal Municipal Corporation) Arvind Verma being beaten up by two women surfaced on social media.

However, Verma said that the women are the members of the 'gang' involved in illegal encroachment of government lands.

Verma also lodged a complaint at Chunbhatthi police station.

Police said a case has been registered on the basis of Verma's complaint, and further investigation was underway.