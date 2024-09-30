Melvin L. Stukes: A Legacy Of Community Service And Impact

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BALTIMORE, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Melvin L. Stukes, a beloved and social activist in Baltimore, died on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at his home in Pikesville, Md. He was 76.

Stukes, who dedicated his life to public service and community advocacy, had a decorated career . He was an officer of the Cherry Hill Improvement Association (1979-1990s) and Hall of Fame inductee (2014), the first African American councilman for Baltimore's 6th District (1991-2004) and a member of the Maryland House of Delegates, representing District 41 (2006-2015). He also worked in Maryland's Revenue Administration Division (1975-1998) and for the Maryland Transit Administration (1998-2019).

Guided by his motto, "Working Together Works," Stukes was passionate about African American history and heritage and had deep connections in Maryland and South Carolina. He was a 1965 graduate of Scott's Branch High School in Summerton, S.C., and served for four years in the United States Air Force (1965-1969) before being honorably discharged. In 1975, he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Morgan State University.

An avid sports fan, Stukes played football, basketball and baseball in high school and had a deep love for Southern cooking and community gatherings. He helped revive the Scott's Branch High School Alumni Association by organizing fundraisers and educational events, including a seminar on the historic 1952 Briggs v. Board of Education Supreme Court case and a private screening of the film, Bull Street .

Stukes was a true "Servant of the People," dedicated to improving the lives of those he loved, mentored and served. He was cherished for his wisdom, integrity and unwavering commitment to his community.

Stukes is survived by his wife, Catherine DeFord Stukes; daughters Tauraine L. and Marian L. Stukes; stepchildren Kevin Deford and Shelia Cofield; sisters Sandra Chipungu (Stafford), Joan Stukes-Maurice (Alix) and Mercedes Eugenia; three step-grandchildren; four nieces; three nephews; one grandniece; one grandnephew; and many cousins, adopted family and friends.

Viewing:

Monday, October 7, 2024, from 5-8 p.m. (Tributes begin at 7 p.m.)

Wylie Funeral Home

9200 Liberty Road

Randallstown, MD 21133

Funeral Service:

Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Wake: 10 a.m.

Funeral: 11 a.m.

Union Bethel A.M.E. Church

8615 Church Lane

Randallstown, MD 21133

Livestream:

Burial:

Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Immediately following the funeral service

Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery

11501 Garrison Forest Road

Owings Mills, MD 21117

Media Contact:

Sandy Arnette, APR

410-274-5975

[email protected]

SOURCE The Family of Melvin L. Stukes

