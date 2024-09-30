After Lokayukta, ED Files Case Against CM Siddaramaiah In MUDA Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 30 (IANS) In a major setback to Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against him in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, sources confirmed.

The case is being taken up by the ED after social activist Snehamayi Krishna, one of the petitioners in the MUDA case, filed the complaint. The case will be taken up under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), the sources said.

The ED will investigate the money transactions linked to the MUDA case, the sources added.

Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant, reacting to the development stated he had lodged the complaint with the ED against CM Siddaramaiah. The ED has given the acknowledgement for my complaint. They will verify the complaint on whether it will come under the PMLA Act, 2001.

Snehamayi Krishna has sought an investigation into the misuse of official powers by CM Siddaramaiah in connection with the illegal allotment of 14 sites by MUDA in favour of Parvathy, wife of Siddaramaiah, and huge scam by MUDA authorities and the commission of an offence under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He had also submitted all the complaints and orders of courts linked to the case. The Governor's sanction for prosecution, FIR filed by Lokayukta, order copy of the Special Court and other documents, have been submitted to the ED.

Snehamayi Krishna submitted these documents to the Bengaluru office of the ED on Monday. He also filed a petition before the High Court seeking the investigation of the MUDA case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Karnataka Lokayukta is presently investigating the MUDA scam and preparing to initiate legal action against the accused persons.

Meanwhile, the complainant Snehamayi Krishna expressed displeasure over the investigation by the agency which directly comes under the Karnataka Congress government.

He said that he has no trust in the Lokayukta investigation and he will approach the CBI and the ED.

In the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Board case, the case was initially investigated by the SIT formed by the state government. The ED joined the investigation later and arrested sitting minister B. Nagendra. However, the SIT which submitted its chargesheet to the court does not mention the name of Nagendra in the case.