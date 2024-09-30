UN General Assembly discusses Gaza crisis, points for reorganization

(MENAFN) The 79th UN General Assembly, which convened leaders from 193 member states in New York for a week, focused on Israel's on Gaza and Lebanon, along with urgent calls for reform of international organizations. Running from September 24 to 30, the event included 76 heads of state, four princes, and numerous high-ranking officials, as reported by Anadolu.



During the opening session, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the assembly after US President Joe Biden. Erdogan urged the international community to act on the Gaza crisis, condemning Israel's actions and describing Gaza as "the world’s largest cemetery for women and children." He criticized the UN for failing to fulfill its duties, stating that it has become increasingly ineffective.



Erdogan emphasized his belief that the UN Security Council's membership is unrepresentative, famously stating, "the world is bigger than five." He called out human rights organizations and the media, questioning their silence on the plight of Palestinians and the violence against journalists.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres echoed these sentiments, warning that global impunity is politically and morally unacceptable. He stressed that without reform, international institutions risk losing legitimacy and effectiveness. Guterres also expressed concern about the potential for Lebanon to become "another Gaza," highlighting the urgent need for action to prevent further escalation.



