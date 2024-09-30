Glucose Market To Reach USD 81.4 Billion By 2032 Driven By Increasing Application In The Beverage Sector |Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Demand for glucose is increasing due to the rising demand for healthier sugar alternatives and new technologies in its production process, while their use is also growing in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Austin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider Research, The Glucose Size was valued at USD 48.2 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 81.4 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The glucose market has been changing drastically of late due to changes in consumer preferences, regulation, and technological innovation that drive the market. In 2024, the market will witness a unique mix of challenges and opportunities. Glucose is called for by various industries like food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics; its global demand has grown significantly. A part of this surge could be attributed to both the increased awareness about glucose being a quick source of energy and its role in medical nutrition.





Request Sample Report of Glucose Market 2024 @ Key Players :

Atn Investments Pty Ltd. (Glucose Syrup, Dextrose Monohydrate)

AGRANA (Glucose Syrup, Dextrose)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM Corn Syrup, ADM Glucose)

Avebe Group (Avebe Potato Starch, Avebe Glucose)

Cargill, Inc (Cargill Glucose Syrup, Cargill Dextrose)

Fooding Group Limited (Fooding Glucose Powder, Fooding Glucose Syrup)

Global Sweeteners Holdings (GSH Glucose Syrup, GSH Dextrose)

Grain Processing Corporation (GPC Glucose Syrup, GPC Dextrose)

Gulshan Polyols (Gulshan Glucose Syrup, Gulshan Dextrose Monohydrate)

Ingredion Inc. (Ingredion Glucose Syrup, Ingredion Dextrose)

Pfizer, Inc. (Pfizer Glucose Injection, Pfizer Dextrose)

ProAgro GmbH (ProAgro Glucose Syrup, ProAgro Dextrose)

Roquette Freres (Roquette Glucose Syrup, Roquette Dextrose)

Sigma Aldrich Corporation (Sigma Dextrose, Sigma Glucose)

Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle Glucose Syrup, Tate & Lyle Dextrose)

Tereos SCA (Tereos Glucose Syrup, Tereos Dextrose)

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company) (ADM Glucose Syrup, ADM Dextrose)

Domo Chemicals (Domo Glucose, Domo Dextrose)

Lantmännen Unibake (Lantmännen Glucose Syrup, Lantmännen Dextrose) Univar Solutions (Univar Glucose Syrup, Univar Dextrose) Recent news highlights developments in the glucose market. In 2023, major food and beverage companies reformulated products to reduce sugar but not sacrifice taste, heightening the focus on glucose as a better alternative. Improvements in technology for glucose production, like enzymatic conversion processes, have made the manufacturing process much easier and cost-effective. Together with surging demand from the pharmaceutical sector in developing glucose-based intravenous solutions, this has further driven market growth. Various influential factors drive the market dynamics. The consumer trend towards natural and organic has fueled the demand for corn or naturally derived glucose. Moreover, some regulatory measures against heavy sugar consumption have forced companies to focus on substitutes such as glucose, an ingredient offering controlled energy release. This growth will even be boosted by the development of glucose production technology and its increasing application in non-food industries, especially by pharmaceutical and cosmetics companies. Glucose Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 48.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 81.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.0% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Drivers . The increasing prevalence of diabetes globally is driving demand for effective glucose monitoring solutions, leading to innovations in technology and product offerings

.Rising awareness about diabetes management and self-monitoring practices among patients enhances the adoption of advanced glucose monitoring devices

If You Need Any Customization on Glucose Market Report, Enquire Now @

Segment Analysis

The food and beverage segment dominated the glucose market and is projected to capture a maximum revenue share of more than 55% in 2023. It is further estimated that this application segment will continue its dominance during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. This wide application segment including bakery and confectionery, dairy, soups, dressings and sauces, and beverages, is contributing to the maximum share in the revenue of the market. The growing demand for food and beverages across the world has been propelling the segment due to increasing research and development activities by major manufacturers in the sector for the development of new products and the improvisation of existing ones. Changing food habits coupled with growing urbanization and an increasing number of women in bakery product manufacturing are majorly supporting the market growth. Some of the advantages of dextrose in baked goods include that it is easily fermentable, helps in browning in bread and bun making, and prevents crystallization in syrups, candies, and fondant. This makes it an appropriate ingredient for use in bakery products.

Key Segments :

By Source



Corn starch

Wheat starch Others

By Nature



Organic Synthetic

By End-User



Food and Beverage

Bakery Industry

Nutraceuticals Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Animal husbandry industry Others

Recent Developments

March 2024: The FDA cleared the Dexcom Stelo Glucose Biosensor System, which represents the very first OTC continuous glucose monitor. It's indicated for adults aged 18 and over who don't use insulin. These include adults with diabetes taking an oral medication and those without diabetes but interested in tracking the food and exercise impact on blood sugar.

March 2023: CUBIQ FOODS partnered to accelerate the plant-based pipeline by leveraging new fat technology.

Buy Full Research Report on the Glucose Market 2024-2032 @

Regional Analysis

In 2023, Asia Pacific dominated the glucose market with a revenue share of more than 40% owing to its large population base and the rising prevalence of diabetes, which acts as a driver for glucose monitoring solutions. A major share of this region can be credited to rising healthcare investments and technological advancements, such as the wide adoption of continuous glucose monitors. For instance, increasing diabetes management initiatives and improvement in the healthcare infrastructure of countries like China and India also drive the dominance. The major market share commanded by the glucose monitoring segment, specifically by CGMs, exemplifies the increasing focus of the region on advanced technologies for diabetes management and growing health awareness.

Red Light Therapy Shows Potential in Regulating Blood Glucose Levels

A study reveals that exposure to 670 nm red light for 15 minutes can significantly lower blood glucose levels, potentially aiding diabetes management. The therapy boosts mitochondrial activity, leading to a 27.7% reduction in glucose levels and lowering glucose spikes after meals. Though tested on healthy individuals, researchers suggest it could help control post-meal glucose fluctuations. The findings also highlight concerns over excessive blue light exposure from LEDs, which might disrupt blood sugar regulation, urging a reevaluation of modern lighting in terms of health impact.

Key Takeaways:



The glucose market is growing, driven by demand in food and beverage and the pharmaceutical sector.

Technological advancement in process and consumer preference for healthy ingredients is driving market growth. North America and Europe lead the market, followed by the aggressive growth of the Asia-Pacific region.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Regional Synopsis

2.3 Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Bottom-up Approach

3.3. Data Validation

3.4 Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Production Capacity and Utilization, by Country, by Type, 2023

5.2 Feedstock Prices, by Country, by Type, 2023

5.3 Regulatory Impact, by Country, by Type, 2023.

5.4 Environmental Metrics: Emissions Data, Waste Management Practices, and Sustainability Initiatives, by Region

5.5 Innovation and R&D, by Type, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Glucose Market Segmentation, by Source

8. Glucose Market Segmentation, by Nature

9. Glucose Market Segmentation, by End User

10. Regional Analysis

11 . Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Description of Glucose Market Report 2024-2032 @

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ... ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)