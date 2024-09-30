Previous Czech premier states US elections will determine Ukraine's future

(MENAFN) Former Czech Prime Andrej Babis believes that the outcome of the Ukraine conflict will hinge on the upcoming US presidential election in November.



In an interview with the Financial Times published on Sunday, Babis noted that “even the EU and countries are not united on how to proceed in Ukraine,” advocating for the bloc to prioritize peace. He asserted, “But let us be realistic: the US will decide the war in Ukraine,” emphasizing that a win for Donald would be beneficial for Europe, as he has promised to end the conflict swiftly.



Babis’s comments follow a significant victory for his ANO party in regional elections last week, where it emerged victorious in ten of the country’s 13 regions. Additionally, the party won partial elections for the Czech Senate, further undermining the ruling five-party coalition led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala.



The recent electoral setbacks for the ruling coalition, combined with internal turmoil—including Fiala’s dismissal of his deputy and the leader of the allied Pirate Party—appear to have bolstered Babis’s confidence in his potential return to power in the parliamentary elections scheduled for next October



