Congress, BRS Workers Clash At Telangana Bhavan In Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 30 (IANS) Tension prevailed at the Telangana Bhavan here on Monday as clashes broke out when the workers tried to lay siege to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) headquarters.

Protesting against certain remarks made by BRS leaders on social about state Konda Surekha, the Congress workers reached the Telangana Bhavan, but were stopped by the BRS supporters.

There were heated arguments between both groups. Soon this led to a clash, triggering tension in the area. Some of the protestors were chased and thrashed by the other group.

Police intervened to disperse the clashing groups and brought the situation under control.

The Congress workers were also agitated over the BRS leaders allegedly running a campaign to mislead people about the activities of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

The clash between the workers of the two parties took place amid a war of words between the two parties over the government's project for the conservation and beautification of the Musi River.

A survey by the authorities in Musi River Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone to identify illegal structures had triggered protests by the people who are likely to be displaced.

The BRS has extended full support to the residents of the areas along the Musi River. BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao once again lashed out at the Congress government for planning to demolish the houses and declared that BRS would stand by the poor.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) staged a protest at Bahadurpura against the proposed move to demolish the structures in Musi FTL and the buffer zone. Carrying AIMIM flags and raising slogans, the AIMIM leaders staged the protest at the office of Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), Bahadurpura. The protestors were raising slogans of 'HYDRAA Hatao Ghar Bachao'. Police arrested the protestors including four corporators of the AIMIM and shifted them to Falaknuma Police Station.