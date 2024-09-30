SSU National Academy Trains Specialists To Conduct Special Operations On Large Scale - Rector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Academy of the Security Service of Ukraine is set to train specialists who will be able to conduct special operations on a large scale.

This was announced by the rector of the SSU National Academy Andriy Cherniak in an interview with Ukrinform

“We are improving our educational programs, focusing on practical needs. At the same time, being the only specialized security institution of higher education is not only honorable, but also difficult, because there are no analogues for comparison. The Academy has strong enough support from the government and the Service to modernize and move forward. After all, the results that the SSU is demonstrating today would not have been possible without high-quality training,” he said.

According to him, the SSU Head Vasyl Malyuk, who is also a graduate of the Academy, personally supervises the training of the future generation of special services.

Cherniak emphasized that it is thanks to the assistance of the SSU Head that the Academy has significantly updated not only the curriculum, which is adapted to the current realities of war,“but also the material and technical base, which allows us to educate true professionals.”

The rector recalled the special operations conducted by the SSU during the war, including the bombing of the Crimean bridge, attacks on the Russian navy and ground targets in the deep rear of Russia, and others, and emphasized that“today the Academy is determined to train such specialists who will be able to conduct such special operations on a large scale.”

“Our goal is to attract young people who share our principles and really want to study at our institution. We strive to provide our graduates with a quality future, and therefore we are constantly improving our educational product. And these are not just words - this is our main task. The educational product and its quality are the key aspects we are working on,” Cherniak added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, this year's admission campaign to the National Academy of the Security Service of Ukraine is the best in the history of the educational institution. More than 500 people have joined the academy.