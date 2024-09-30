Inspections Of Combat Readiness Begin In Belarus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Belarus, a new phase of combat readiness inspections for military units and formations began on September 30.

This is according to the of Defense of Belarus, which shared the news on Telegram , seen by Ukrinform.

Tthis phase focuses on testing the readiness and ability of the Air Force and Air Defense units to carry out their tasks.

The inspections will gradually intensify, involving all military training ranges of the Belarusian for the completion of training and combat missions, according to the ministry's statement.

Noon

Personnel, including reservists called back from reserve, will be tasked with completing a full range of activities, including the preparation of weapons, military, and specialized equipment for use, as well as deployment to designated areas.

As reported earlier, the situation on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border remains under the control of Ukraine's Defense Forces, with Belarusian troop movements occurring deeper within their own territory.