(MENAFN) The Kremlin has confirmed that the revised version of Russia's nuclear doctrine is complete and is progressing through the necessary processes, according to spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. He noted that these changes were prompted by the increasing involvement of Western nuclear powers in the Ukraine situation.



Russian President Vladimir proposed the updates on Wednesday, stating that the nuclear strategy must address "aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the involvement or backing of a nuclear state," categorizing this as a "joint attack" warranting a nuclear response. The new guidelines could come into effect if Ukraine were to launch an advanced weapon strike deep within Russian territory, or if a "massive" missile attack were initiated by Kiev against Russia or its ally, Belarus.



Peskov informed reporter Pavel Zarubin in a Sunday interview that the revisions to the doctrine are finalized and currently being formalized. He emphasized that, despite Moscow’s ongoing warnings against escalation over the last two years, “rabid heads in the West continue their rabid policy that can lead to very, very negative consequences for everyone.” Peskov underscored the necessity to officially endorse the government's position on the escalating aggression directed at Russia.



MENAFN30092024000045016755ID1108729523