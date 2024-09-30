Park Zi-A, The Actor Who Played 'The Glory' Heroine's Mother, Dies
9/30/2024 9:19:46 AM
The Korea Herald
Park Zi-a, who played Moon Dong-eun's mother in the Netflix series "The Glory," died Monday. She was 52 years old.
“Park Zi-a passed away at 2:50 a.m. from cerebral infarction. We will not forget the passion of the deceased who loved performing," Park's agency Billions said in a statement.
Park began her acting career in the drama company Chaimu, starring as an extra in“Film-making” (1997) and“Maria and the Inn” (1997).
Park took part in many films by the late movie director Kim Ki-duk (1960-2020), including“The Coast Guard” (2002),“Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring” (2003),“3-Iron” (2004),“Breath” (2007) and“Dream” (2008).
Park gained fame as the villainous mother of“The Glory” protagonist Moon Dong-eun.
A mourning altar for Park has been set up in the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center, Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, and will remain there until 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
