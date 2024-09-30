Amir, Iraq's PM Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation, Regional Developments
9/30/2024 2:00:16 PM
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed today with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq HE Mohammed Shia Al Sudani aspects of enhancing the bilateral cooperation between the two fraternal countries across various fields.
This came during a phone call that HH the Amir received from HE the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq.
They also discussed the key regional and international developments of common concern, especially the developments in the region. In this regard, they stressed the need to maintain stability in the Middle East and to intensify efforts to de-escalate the situation in the region.
