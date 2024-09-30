Jai Singh Sabharwal, 14, Wins Gold In Equestrian Premier League Show 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) The 14-year-old equestrian rider Jai Singh Sabharwal, from The Amateur Riders' Club (ARC), secured the first position in the Equestrian (EPL), held in Bangalore. Jai Singh riding on Carna finished first with 39.16 penalty points with Saravanan Kandhansamy (Mewrick odl) finishing second with 80.10. Kiran Akhade (Geronimo/86.02) was placed third while Nitin Gupta (Leonardo van Holli/87.11) finished fourth.

The equestrian season in India began on a high note with Jai Sabharwal's remarkable achievement capturing imagination. Riders from all over the country are participating in EPL.

Jai has been training at ARC for the past six years, where he gets access to international-level coaching while the club also prepares riders who compete and win in events like the Asian Games and the Olympics.

Recently, Jai competed in the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) CSI2-1-YH) Show Jumping competition held at Azelhof in Lier, Belgium, where he won two medals in the CSI1 category. His dedication and training at ARC played an important role in his preparation for EPL.

Beating all odds, along with his horse Carna, Jai overcame a challenging moment just minutes before the 130 cm competition round where he suffered a fall during his warm-up in an attempt to capture the 150 cm jump.

Despite the challenge, Jai not only completed a double clear round but did so in the shortest time of 39.16 seconds Jump Off making it to the gold, the ARC informed in a release on Monday.

Following the victory Jai Singh Sabharwal said,“I am elated to have won the 130cms class amongst other riders who are much senior by age and riding experience. Now I am eager to prepare and compete for the upcoming international and national shows in India this season along with my team.”