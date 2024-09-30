The Organization of Islamic Cooperation Stresses the Importance of Engaging in the International Coalition to Implement the Two-state Solution

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 29 September, 2024



The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, stressed the importance of the international coalition to implement the two-state solution, which was announced by His Highness Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during the high-level meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, under the auspices of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee and the European Union.�

He called on all countries to join this historic political initiative, which constitutes a political protection network for the vision of the two-state solution in accordance with international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and its resolutions, and embodies a commitment to support efforts aimed at ending the Israeli occupation, establishing the Palestinian State, and achieving fair, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region.

He also renewed his call to the countries that have not recognized the State of Palestine to hasten to join the international consensus represented by 149 countries that recognize Palestine and to support its right to obtain full membership in the United Nations, in a way that enhances its legitimacy and its political and legal status, contributes to establishing the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination, and concretizes the establishment of their independent and sovereign state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with its capital Al Quds AlShareef.





