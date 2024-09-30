Forest fire in Greece claims lives of 2 men assisting firefighters

(MENAFN) A forest fire in central Greece has tragically claimed the lives of two men who were assisting firefighters in combating the blaze, authorities reported on Monday. The fire, which is raging near Corinth—approximately 140 kilometers (87 miles) west of Athens—has led to the evacuation of several villages in the vicinity. Anastasios Giolis, the deputy governor of Corinth, described the deaths as a “tragic accident,” with the charred bodies of the men found near the village of Ellinikon.



The fire ignited on Sunday and quickly escalated, exacerbated by strong winds that made it challenging for firefighting teams to gain control. Fire services reported that two firefighters sustained minor injuries as they battled the flames. As a precaution, five localities near the fire—Pyrgos, Elliniko, and Kallithea among them—were ordered to evacuate to ensure the safety of residents.



In response to the rapidly spreading fire, the fire brigade deployed an extensive firefighting operation that included fifteen vehicles, seven water bombers, and three helicopters on Sunday. The situation was further complicated by a weather alert, as numerous regions in Greece were placed under an orange fire alert due to winds reaching speeds of 50 to 75 kilometers per hour.



This year's summer wildfire season in Greece has been particularly severe, with daily outbreaks of fires reported. The Mediterranean country has experienced its warmest winter and the hottest June and July since reliable records began in 1960. Just last month, a massive blaze near Marathon, located 40 kilometers northeast of Athens, resulted in one fatality and forced thousands to evacuate their homes.

