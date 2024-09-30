Hanbury Strategy Expands Internal Comms Offer In Response To Radical UK Workplace Reforms

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Hanbury Strategy has expanded its internal communications and employee engagement offer to support clients through the UK government's new radical workplace reforms.



The move comes as the strategic communications firm revealed the results of a new poll of more than 800 employees across the private, public and third sectors which found the majority of workers are not aware of the proposals of the new Labour government's 'Plan to Make Work Pay', as well as the policy implications of the proposals.



Just 35% of employees said they had heard about the Government's plans to remove restrictions on trade union activity, 43% knew about plans to strengthen the rights of whistleblowers, while 44% said they knew about plans to make flexible working a right from day one in a new job.



The poll also revealed a disconnect between the high value employees place on good internal communications and their lower view of what they actually experience in the workplace: 83% believe that internal communications are an essential part of a well-run organisation, but when asked if their organisation is good at communicating to staff, this dropped to 63%.



The Government reform package includes a right to switch off, a ban on 'exploitative' zero-hour contracts, and ending 'fire and rehire'. It will also offer greater rights to sick pay, parental leave and protection against unfair dismissal from day one after probation.



As part of its expanded offer, Hanbury will support clients' internal communications with services including strategy development, scenario planning, employee surveys and analysis, and content design and delivery. The agency's previous experience includes UK and international mandates advising on workplace culture transformation and trade union negotiations.



Hanbury will also advise on navigating the policy implications of the employment reforms and engage with the Government.



Partner Leo Wood (pictured, left) said while the details of the proposals are still to be worked out, employee relations face big changes and determining the right approach for employers will be complex. He said alongside legal and HR, communications will have a critical role to play in ensuring employees understand the changes and creating opportunities to enhance organisations' reputations as good employers.



“Internal communications and employee engagement have never been more important, and with the biggest workplace reforms in a generation coming down the track, now is the time to plan,” said Wood.



The team also includes associate director Fran Wilson, who worked with the Labour Party in the run-up to the general election as an adviser on the development and delivery of Labour's employment reform policies, and director Joe Moore who spent four years as a political adviser to the now-deputy prime minister Angela Rayner.



Hanbury has also appointed its first chief executive, Emilie Oldknow, as part of its drive to bolster its senior Labour Party expertise.



Oldknow (pictured, right) was previously assistant secretary general at Unison, the UK's largest trade union, where she was responsible for engagement with Labour's manifesto development and 'Plan to Make Work Pay'. Before that, she spent six years as Labour's executive director for governance, membership and party services. She will work with the agency's founding partners.



The agency has also hired another former executive director of the Labour party. Fiona Stanton joins as a partner, bringing two decades' experience of working in the Labour Party.



Hanbury partner and co-founder Ameet Gill said:“Emilie and Fiona bring vast experience from their careers at the forefront of Labour Party politics. They will further strengthen the insight we deliver for our clients about the future direction of government policy. In particular, as the government undertakes the biggest shake up of employment rights in a generation, Hanbury is ideally placed to guide businesses as they assess what this means for their UK operations.”



Oldknow added:“Hanbury has built a reputation as one of the go-to public affairs and communications consultancies. I'm excited to lead the company through its next chapter of growth and it will be a privilege to work with their impressive roster of blue chip clients”.

