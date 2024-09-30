Zelensky claims Trump will back Ukraine

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asserted that Donald Trump, the candidate in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, has assured him of continued American support for Ukraine if he wins. During an interview with Fox News, Zelensky emphasized the importance of U.S. backing, stating that he anticipates clear commitments from Washington following the elections. He also refuted claims that he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s rival.



Zelensky described his recent conversation with as "really productive," revealing that Trump expressed a strong commitment to standing with Ukraine. The Ukrainian leader noted that Trump was particularly eager to hear firsthand accounts regarding the ongoing conflict and Ukraine's specific needs. This dialogue comes at a critical time as the U.S. remains Ukraine's primary supporter in its defense against Russian aggression.



In his discussions, Trump has claimed he could facilitate a diplomatic resolution between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin "within 24 hours" if elected. However, Zelensky has previously commented on Trump's understanding of the situation, suggesting that while the former president may believe he has solutions, no one outside of Ukraine can fully grasp the complexities of the ongoing war.



Despite the uncertainty surrounding the election outcome, Zelensky underscored the mutual desire for peace, stating that both he and Trump are keen to see an end to hostilities and a fair resolution. As the election approaches, the stakes remain high for Ukraine, with its future heavily reliant on the evolving political landscape in the United States.

