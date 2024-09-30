BRICS announces upcoming expansion at Kazan summit

(MENAFN) The next phase of BRICS expansion is set to be announced at the group's annual summit in Kazan, Russia, in October, according to Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov. Speaking during the UN General Assembly in New York, he predicted that BRICS could welcome at least ten new members and expressed optimism about Belarus's application being approved.



Ryzhenkov mentioned that the initial wave of enlargement is expected to occur at the Kazan summit, with Russia currently compiling a list of countries that will be included in this first expansion. The summit will take place from October 22 to 24, with Russia serving as the current chair of BRICS.



Belarus is considered part of the first pool of candidates for membership, alongside Algeria, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Bolivia, Venezuela, Vietnam, Cuba, Honduras, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Palestine, Senegal, and Thailand. Other nations, such as Türkiye, Zimbabwe, and Burkina Faso, have also expressed interest in joining. Since its inception in 2006, BRICS has expanded to include South Africa and recently added Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the UAE. As of September, at least 34 countries have indicated their desire to join.





