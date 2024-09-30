(MENAFN) In a forthcoming interview with Afshin Rattansi on *Going Underground*, Malik has made provocative statements regarding his half-brother, former President Barack Obama, alleging that Barack’s ascent required him to court powerful interests within what is often referred to as the “deep state.” Malik characterized Barack as a “really humble, really nice person” before he entered but argued that to attain the presidency, he had to secure the support of influential figures like the Clintons and George Soros.



Malik suggested that Barack's reliance on these political backers limited his ability to oppose significant foreign policy actions. He specifically pointed to the 2014 coup in Ukraine and the 2011 intervention in Libya, claiming that Barack would not have dared to challenge these events due to the risk of losing essential support from those who had propelled him to power. “He would have lost his support,” Malik stated, emphasizing that these alliances were crucial for Barack's political survival.



In a stark contrast, Malik expressed his admiration for former President Donald Trump, arguing that Trump’s independent approach stands out in contrast to Barack’s perceived compliance with elite interests. He praised Trump for his willingness to engage with North Korea, stating, “He does things his own way,” and lamented that Barack did not take similar initiatives with leaders like Muammar Gaddafi. Malik concluded his critique by labeling Barack a "simp," suggesting that his brother failed to assert himself against the pressures of political conformity.



This interview sheds light on the complex dynamics of political power in the U.S., particularly regarding the influence of unelected officials who operate within the framework of the “deep state.” Malik's comments highlight ongoing debates about the balance of power between elected leaders and the entrenched bureaucratic forces that shape policy from behind the scenes.

