In Haryana, Cong Will Face MP And Chhattisgarh-Like Situation: Nayab Singh Saini

Gurugram, Sep 30 (IANS) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that Congress will face Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh-like situation in the Haryana Assembly elections.

“In the last 15-20 days, no big leader of Congress was ready to come to Haryana. Congress is in a state of confusion today,” he said.

Saini, while attacking the Congress party, said in the last few days, it has become clear that the condition of Congress is also going to be like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where it used to be strong but has lost its influence over time. Even the Congress leaders have started believing this.

"Now the news has come that Rahul Gandhi, who gave anti-reservation statements on foreign soil, is coming to Haryana on a 2-3 day political tour. In the last 10 years, the BJP government has developed Haryana in all directions, so Rahul Gandhi should come here and do his tourism activities," Saini said.

“The youth of Haryana will ask him why he is silent on the 'kharchi, parchi' system that happened during Hooda's rule. Dalits of Haryana will ask with what face he has come to Haryana after opposing the reservation. Rahul Gandhi should answer all these questions," Saini said.

CM Saini campaigned for the BJP candidate from Sohna Constituency, Tejpal Tanwar.

The Independent candidate from the Sohna assembly, Subhash Bansal, was also present in support of the BJP candidate.

Haryana co-in-charge Surender Nagar and District President Kamal Yadav were also present on the occasion.

As many as 47 candidates are in the fray for four seats in Gurgaon in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Prominent among those in the fray from the Gurgaon constituency are Mukesh Sharma (BJP), Mohit Grover (Congress) and Independent Naveen Goyal.

Likewise, from the Badshahpur seat, former minister and BJP candidate Rao Narbir Singh is contesting on Congress ticket, Vardhan Yadav (Congress) and Kumudni Janghu as Independent.

Similarly, BJP's Bimla Chaudhary from the Pataudi (SC) constituency, Congress' Parl Chaudhary from the Sohna Assembly constituency, BJP's Tejpal Tawar from the Sohna seat, Congress' Rohtas Khatana among others are the prominent candidates.

Moreover, seven candidates from the Pataudi Assembly, 13 from the Badshahpur Assembly, 17 from the Gurgaon Assembly and 10 from the Sohna Assembly are now in the poll battle.

Voting for the Assembly elections will be held on October 5, and counting will be taken up on October 8.