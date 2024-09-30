Ignite 2024: Leaders Gather To Discuss What’S Next For The Transportation, Logistics And Distribution Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key topics include resilience, enhanced connectivity, and the future of networks as leaders convene today in Louisville

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is convening more than 300 leaders from the transportation, logistics, and distribution sectors this week at Ignite 2024 to discuss the challenges and transformative opportunities facing their industry. Taking place today through Wednesday in Louisville, Ky., Ignite 2024 is the premier thought leadership event for Wabash's ecosystem of customers, dealers, suppliers, technology partners, researchers and industry experts, fostering powerful collaborations that will shape the future.

“There is a saying that the best way to predict the future is to create it. That's what leaders do. Wabash values our transportation, logistics and distribution ecosystem to navigate industry shifts and seize emerging opportunities,” said Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Page.“Connecting across the ecosystem enables all of us to tackle complex and nuanced issues effectively. This year's theme-'Stronger Together'-underscores the necessity of collaboration as we face technological, economic and geopolitical forces that are reshaping how we move goods. Only through strong partnerships can we truly innovate and navigate these challenges.”

Throughout Ignite 2024, experts will lead sessions addressing critical challenges, trends, and innovations, with a focus on themes such as the integration of connected and autonomous technologies, the electrification of trailers, sustainable practices in freight mobility, strategies to enhance cold chain logistics, transforming B2B relationships into strategic partnerships, fostering people-first work cultures, navigating market complexities, and harnessing digital advancements for a more connected and efficient ecosystem.

By fostering collaboration and innovative thinking, Ignite 2024 equips participants and their organizations with the insights and strategies needed for long-term success in navigating the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Event participants will also preview the latest innovations and commercial developments from Wabash, including:



What's next for its Trailers as a Service (TaaS)SM offering , which enables companies to unlock new revenue streams with its fully maintained trailer capacity subscription.

New developments in dry van and tank trailer technology.

A next-generation medium-duty AcuthermTM Refrigerated Freight Body with EcoNexTM Technology that can help carriers of temperature-sensitive freight reduce fuel costs and enhance sustainability. The latest in its Marketplace digital platform designed to connect businesses with comprehensive transportation and logistics solutions.

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You®

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at onewabash.com .



