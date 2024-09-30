Kuwait 14Th Relief Planeload Take Off To Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) - The 14th relief plane of the Kuwaiti airbridge took off, Monday, to Sudan International Airport, carrying ten tons of tents, organized by Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR), to shelter displaced people affected by rains, floods and ongoing conflicts in Sudan.

The Society's Director General Abdulaziz Al-Obaid told KUNA that the planeload comes at a time when the internal conflicts and natural disasters have increased in Sudan, including floods that hit many areas, resulting in hundreds of and thousands of displaced people.

KSR is working in parallel with the increasing urgent humanitarian needs due to the ongoing conflicts in Sudan to cooperate with official bodies inside and outside Kuwait to deliver various materials to those who need them, stressed Al-Obaid.

He praised the efforts made by the official supervising and supporting bodies, headed by the Kuwaiti Ministries of Social Affairs, Defense, Information and Foreign Affairs, which helped in facilitating the Kuwait airbridge flights.

He appreciated the role of Kuwaiti charitable societies and organizations that are partners in the joint Kuwaiti humanitarian work, including the societies participating in the campaign for Sudan, as well as Kuwaiti people's efforts and charitable social institutions.

For his part, the society's head of relief and projects sector Mahmoud Al-Misbah affirmed to KUNA that the current flight comes within the campaign launched by KSR in partnership with eight Kuwaiti charitable societies and institutions, to fill the gap in urgent and pressing humanitarian needs in Sudan.

Al-Misbah noted that the organizations participating in the campaign include Charitable Organization, Society of the Revival of Islamic Heritage, Namaa Charity, Al-Najat Charity, Al-Nouri Charity, Direct Aid, Patient Aid, and Global Mercy. (end)

