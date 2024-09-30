Bistro Napa Receives AAA’S Celebrated Four Diamond Designation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlantis restaurant features contemporary cuisine inspired by Napa Valley

RENO, Nev., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bistro Napa has received the coveted AAA Four Diamond designation, joining an exclusive list of restaurants and hotels that represent the top tier of the hospitality in North America. With this new honor, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is now the only property in northern Nevada to boast multiple AAA Four Diamond restaurants in addition to a AAA Four Diamond hotel. Atlantis Steakhouse has held a AAA Four Diamond designation since 2013. Meanwhile, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa has maintained its AAA Four Diamond-rated hotel status since 2012.



“These AAA Four Diamond accolades reflect our company's overarching mission to provide the ultimate resort experience complete with luxurious hotel accommodations, premier dining options and exceptional hospitality,” said Cheraz Ecker, general manager of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.“We're proud to celebrate this recognition for Bistro Napa with its amazing team who go above and beyond on a daily basis to create memorable experiences for our valued guests.”

Bistro Napa, which also holds a Forbes Travel Guide Recommended rating, features a fresh, wine country-inspired menu that changes seasonally. Signature dishes include Pan Roasted Chilean Sea Bass, Cabernet-Braised Boneless Short Ribs and the Bistro Cioppino. A 4,000-bottle wine cellar serves as the visual centerpiece of the restaurant and features private dining and tasting experiences curated by Atlantis Executive Chef Dennis Hogue and an award-winning culinary team. Under the direction of Atlantis Sommelier Christian O'kuinghttons, Bistro Napa has earned the prestigious Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 23 years in a row. The restaurant's wine list offers guests 321 selections with an emphasis on California, the Pacific Northwest, Italy, New Zealand, the Iberian Peninsula, Chile and Argentina. For more information and current menus, visit atlantiscasino.com/bistro .

There are roughly 1,750 hotels and 500 restaurants on the AAA Four Diamond list. Restaurants at this level, 10% of the roughly 5,400 AAA Diamond restaurant listings, feature distinctive fine dining amid upscale ambience.

To earn the impressive AAA Four Diamond designation, hotels and restaurants must pass a rigorous evaluation that includes unannounced, in-person visits by AAA's expert inspectors.

“AAA is pleased to recognize Bistro Napa with the Four Diamond designation, meaning its unwavering attention to both service and surroundings have placed it into the upper tier of AAA's Diamond Program,” said Stacey Barber, AAA Travel Vice President.“To maintain the exceptional standards required for this designation on a daily basis is an outstanding achievement.”

For more than 80 years, AAA's professional inspectors have conducted in-person property evaluations. AAA is the only entity using comprehensive, on-site professional hotel and restaurant evaluations guided by member priorities. AAA's inventory includes nearly 30,000 Diamond (Five, Four, Three, and Approved) hotels and restaurants across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Caribbean. Travelers can find AAA Diamond hotels and restaurants and inspector insight in AAA's trip planning products: Trip Canvas , AAA Mobile app , TripTik Travel Planner , and the AAA TourBook guides. For more information, visit .

Connect with Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

Instagram:

X:

Facebook:

About Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

Owned and operated by Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRI), Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is consistently ranked the #1 Reno resort on TripAdvisor, is a recipient of the prestigious AAA Four Diamond designation, and is recommended by Forbes Travel Guide. Nestled at the base of the majestic Sierra Nevada mountain range, the Atlantis is conveniently close to Lake Tahoe, breathtaking hiking trails, world-class skiing, and a host of premier golf courses. The Atlantis is recognized for its luxurious accommodations, award-winning outlets including Reno's only Forbes Four-Star restaurant and Forbes Four-Star spa, captivating bars and lounges and casino-wide action. For more information, visit .

About AAA

Started in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts who wanted to chart a path for better roads in America and advocate for safe mobility, AAA has transformed into one of North America's largest membership organizations. Today, AAA provides roadside assistance, travel, discounts, and financial and insurance services to enhance the life journey of 64 million members across North America, including more than 57 million in the United States. To learn more about all AAA has to offer or to become a member, visit .

Contact:

Joel Villanueva

Communications Manager

775-813-5395 (cell)

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at