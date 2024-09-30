Key Players In Horticulture, Outdoor Leisure, And Tools Industries To Convene At GARDEX And TOOL JAPAN 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Japan's premier trade shows, GARDEX and TOOL JAPAN, will welcome over 900 exhibitors from across the globe for their highly anticipated 2024 editions. Set to take place at Makuhari Messe, Japan, from October 9-11, these trade shows have solidified their positions as the go-to annual events for the horticulture, outdoor leisure, and tools industries, attracting key players in both the local and international markets.



RX Japan's GARDEX, launched in 2007, and TOOL JAPAN, which began in 2011, have grown into influential platforms where leading manufacturers, suppliers, and professionals gather to showcase their latest products, exchange industry insights, and secure crucial business deals. This year, exhibitors from across Japan and beyond will once again highlight the latest trends and innovations that shape the future of their respective industries.



Local and Global Participation: 900 Exhibitors Expected



With over 900 exhibitors participating this year, GARDEX and TOOL JAPAN continue to bridge local expertise with global innovation. Of the total exhibitor count, a substantial number represents international companies eager to connect with buyers and partners.



Prominent exhibitors at GARDEX 2024 include global names such as:

. BARNEL USA®, a leading manufacturer of pruners, loppers, saws, clippers, and accessories for landscaping and horticulture.

. Asahi Kasei, introducing its Oil Absorbent Cotton, a cutting-edge product that absorbs 50 times its own weight in oil, ideal for maintaining clean and safe outdoor spaces.

. HEIBEI FORTUNE, a Chinese company specialising in barriers, fences, garden gates, and indoor storage solutions.



For TOOL JAPAN 2024, key exhibitors include:

. Converse, showcasing its protective sneaker line, which combines the safety features required for industrial use with the durability expected in the workplace.

. Aoke, a professional sprayer manufacturer, displaying its high-performance products tailored to various industries.

. LYRA from Germany, demonstrating its excellence in professional markers, a must-have for precision tasks.



Features That Drive Success



These events are more than just showcases-they are platforms for direct business trade, offering real-time opportunities for on-the-spot business meetings, where deals can be secured, product prices negotiated, and delivery dates arranged. To enhance the experience further, RX Japan, the organiser, has designed the layout of the exhibitions according to specific categories, making it easier for visitors to locate the products and suppliers they are looking for.



GARDEX 2024 will have three main areas: Gardening, Outdoor Leisure, and Outdoor Furnishing, with zones dedicated to specific sectors such as gardening supplies, sustainable gardening, outdoor living, and camping gear. TOOL JAPAN 2024 will feature four zones: Work Tool Zone, Work Gear & Garden Tool Zone, Auto Parts/Maintenance Tool Zone, and Work Shoes/Wear Zone, which has doubled in size this year to accommodate the growing demand for high-quality workwear and safety gear.



J AGRI: A Concurrent Show



Running concurrently with GARDEX and TOOL JAPAN is J-AGRI Tokyo, a tradeshow focused on the agriculture and livestock industries. This synergy allows attendees from related fields to explore a wider range of products and innovations, making it an ideal opportunity for cross-industry networking and collaboration.



Register Now



With more than 900 exhibitors expected at GARDEX, TOOL JAPAN, and J-AGRI Tokyo 2024, now is the perfect time to secure your place at these must-attend events. Visit the official websites to register as a visitor and gain access to the latest innovations, meet industry leaders, and secure new business opportunities.



Register as a visitor for free at GARDEX via , TOOL JAPAN through , and J-AGRI at





