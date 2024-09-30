Hema Commission Report: SC Grants Grants Bail To Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court on Monday granted Malyalam Siddique interim protection from arrest in a rape case registered against him based on allegations by a young actress.

The anticipatory bail followed revelations by Justice Hema Commission report detailing instances of ill-treatment and sexual harassment faced by actresses in the Malayalam industry, reported Live Law.

A bench of Justices constituting Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma heard the matter. The apex court protected Siddique from arrest subject to conditions to be imposed by trial court and his joining the investigation.

The Malyalam actor had filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court after the Kerala High Court dismissed his plea for an anticipatory bail. On September 24, Justice C.S. Dias had dismissed Siddique's petition noting that that the materials on record indicated the prima facie involvement of Siddique in the crime, reported Live Law.

