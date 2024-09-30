(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Austria's Freedom Party (FPÖ), a conservative, non-globalist force, has secured a landmark victory in the country's recent parliamentary elections.



The party, led by Herbert Kickl , garnered 29.2% of the votes on September 29, 2024. This result marks a significant 13-point increase from their performance in the 2019 elections.



The conservative People's Party (ÖVP) came in second with 26.5% of the votes, experiencing an 11-point decline.



The Social Democrats (SPÖ) maintained their position with 21% of the votes, showing little change from the previous election.



The FPÖ's triumph represents a notable shift in Austria's political scene. It's the first time the party has won a parliamentary election in the country's history.







This outcome aligns with a broader trend of non-globalist and nationalist parties gaining ground across Europe.



Similar movements have been observed in countries like the Netherlands, Italy, and France. Herbert Kickl's campaign focused on several key issues that resonated with voters.



The party advocated for stricter immigration policies and a more critical stance towards the European Union.



They also maintained a relatively favorable position towards Russia, despite ongoing conflicts in Ukraine. These positions struck a chord with a significant portion of the Austrian electorate.



The election saw a high voter turnout of nearly 80%, indicating strong public engagement. Austria's voting age of 16 may have played a role in shaping the outcome.



Young voters' participation could have influenced the final results, reflecting changing attitudes among the younger generation.



Forming a new government may prove challenging despite the FPÖ's clear victory. Other parties have expressed reluctance to work with Kickl and his party.

Austria's Political Landscape Shifts as conservative Freedom Party Clinches Historic Victory

Austria's President, Alexander Van der Bellen, has suggested that the process of forming a new government could be lengthy.



Negotiations might extend up to six months, leaving the country in a state of political uncertainty. The international community has reacted to the FPÖ's success with mixed responses.



Similar parties across Europe, including Germany's AfD and the Netherlands' PVV, have celebrated the victory.



They view it as part of a broader movement emphasizing national sovereignty and stricter immigration policies.



However, some organizations have expressed concern over the rise of populist ideologies. Austria's political shift occurs against a backdrop of similar trends across Europe.



The Netherlands has seen increased support for Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom. Italy's government is led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party.



In France, Marine Le Pen's National Rally continues to be a significant political force. These developments suggest a changing political landscape across the continent.



The coming weeks and months will be crucial for Austria's political future. The country faces the challenge of forming a stable government while navigating its position within the European political landscape.



The FPÖ's victory has undoubtedly reshaped Austria's political scene, potentially influencing the country's domestic and foreign policies in the years to come.

MENAFN30092024007421016031ID1108728551