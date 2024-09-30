Czech`s former-Premier claims US election will determine Ukraine war

(MENAFN) The upcoming U.S. presidential election is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the outcome of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to former Czech Prime Andrej Babis. In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Babis expressed his belief that even within the European Union and NATO, there is a lack of consensus on the appropriate course of action regarding Ukraine. He emphasized the need for the bloc to prioritize peace over military solutions.



Babis stated bluntly, “Let us be realistic: the U.S. will decide the war in Ukraine.” He suggested that a victory for Donald Trump would be advantageous for Europe, citing Trump's pledge to seek an immediate end to the conflict.



These comments come on the heels of significant electoral success for Babis's ANO party, which topped regional elections last week by winning in ten out of thirteen regions in the Czech Republic. Additionally, the party secured victories in partial elections for the Czech Senate, further weakening the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, which comprises five parties.



The ruling coalition has faced numerous challenges recently, including internal discord that resulted in Fiala dismissing his deputy and the leader of the allied Pirate Party. Babis appears to be gaining confidence from these developments, suggesting that he could reclaim power in the parliamentary elections scheduled for next October.



Reflecting on the performance of the current ruling parties, Babis commented, “I would say that they have another full year to prove to the citizens of the Czech Republic that they are completely incompetent and unqualified to govern the country, as they have been demonstrating these past three years.”



As the geopolitical landscape evolves and the U.S. election approaches, Babis’s insights highlight the interconnectedness of domestic politics and international conflict, particularly concerning Ukraine. His predictions underscore the potential ramifications of electoral outcomes on global affairs, particularly in relation to European security and stability.

MENAFN30092024000045015687ID1108728544