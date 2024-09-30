Former U.S. Secretary of State claims that free speech makes US ‘hard to govern’

(MENAFN) Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry recently expressed concerns about the impact of free speech on effective governance in the United States. During a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) focused on Green Energy, Kerry highlighted the difficulties posed by individuals’ ability to choose their information sources. He criticized the First Amendment, which safeguards freedom of speech and the press, arguing that it complicates the process of governance in today’s digital age.



Kerry pointed out that the rise of social has weakened traditional methods of verifying facts, stating, “The referees we used to have to determine what is fact and what isn’t have kind of been eviscerated.” He noted that people increasingly turn to singular news sources, which can perpetuate disinformation. He emphasized that the First Amendment stands as a barrier to simply eradicating false information, complicating efforts to build consensus in a democratic society.



The former senator, who served under President Barack Obama, remarked on the broader challenges facing democracies, asserting that they have struggled to adapt quickly and effectively to the pressing issues of our time. He connected this struggle to the upcoming electoral landscape, suggesting that as long as the Democratic Party can "win ground" and assert its right to govern, it will be positioned to implement necessary changes.



Kerry’s comments reflect a growing concern among political leaders about the balance between protecting free speech and ensuring a well-informed electorate capable of making decisions in a complex democratic environment. At another WEF event earlier this year, Wall Street Journal editor Emma Tucker also lamented the decline of corporate media's monopoly on information, underscoring a broader anxiety about the future of democratic discourse.



