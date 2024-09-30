|
Belimo Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Sandra Pitt to become a Member of the Executive Committee of the Belimo Group
30.09.2024 / 06:00 CET/CEST
The Board of Directors of the BELIMO Holding AG has appointed Sandra Pitt (53) as a member of the Executive Committee with effect from January 1, 2025.
Sandra Pitt assumed her position as Head of Global Human Resources (HR) and a member of the extended Executive Committee in January 2022. Over the last two and a half years, she has made a significant contribution to Belimo's success and further expanded her impressive track record in HR leadership positions. This organizational change will enable an even more active shaping of the Belimo culture that aligns with the company's growth strategy. The responsibilities of the Human Resources division have developed significantly in recent years, and the HR organization has been strengthened with key specialists. With her appointment to the Executive Committee, Sandra Pitt's title will also change to Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). From 2015 to 2021, Sandra Pitt was already a member of the Executive Board of the Burckhardt Compression Group, Winterthur, Switzerland, as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).
Sandra Pitt holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration / Business Information Systems from the Baden-Wuerttemberg Cooperative State University, Mannheim, Germany, and an MBA in International Finance / International HR from the American University Washington D.C., USA.
The Belimo Group is the global market leader in the development, production, and sales of field devices for the energy-efficient control of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems. The focus of our core business is on damper actuators, control valves, sensors and meters. In 2023, the Company reported sales of CHF 859 million and over 2'300 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available at . The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).
|
Contact
|
|
Lars van der Haegen
|
|
+41 43 843 65 12
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agenda
|
|
Publication of Sales 2024
|
|
January 20, 2025
|
|
|
Publication Annual Report 2024 /
Media and Financial Analysts Conference
|
|
February 24, 2025
|
|
|
Annual General Meeting 2025
|
|
March 24, 2025
Sandra Pitt
|
Personal details
|
|
Age
|
53
|
Nationality
|
German and Swiss
|
Place of residence
|
Herrliberg, ZH, Switzerland
|
Material status
|
married, two children
|
|
|
Education
|
|
2019
|
License for Myers Briggs Type Indicator
|
2011
|
IMD - Holcim Senior Leadership Program
|
2010
|
IMD – Holcim Senior Management Program
|
1994 - 1996
|
MBA in International Finance / International HR,
American University Washington D.C., USA
|
1990 - 1993
|
Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration / Business Information Systems,
Baden-Württemberg Cooperative State University, Mannheim, Germany
|
|
|
Professional experience
|
2022 - now
|
BELIMO Automation AG, Hinwil, Switzerland
Head of Global HR and member of the extended Executive Committee
|
2015 - 2021
|
Burckhardt Compression AG, Winterthur, Switzerland
Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Member of the Executive Board
|
2013 - 2015
|
AFG Management AG, Arbon, Switzerland
Head of Corporate Human Resources (HR)
|
2012 - 2013
|
Holcim (Schweiz) AG, Zuerich, Switzerland
Head of Human Resources Central Europe
|
2010 - 2012
|
Holcim (Schweiz) AG, Zuerich, Switzerland
Head of Human Resources
|
2007 - 2009
|
BASF Schweiz AG, Waedenswil, Switzerland
Head of HR BASF Group Switzerland
|
1996 - 2007
|
BASF Germany, Denmark and United Kingdom
Various positions
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Belimo Holding AG
|
| Brunnenbachstrasse 1
|
| 8340 Hinwil
|
| Switzerland
| Phone:
| +41 43 843 63 80
| Fax:
| +41 43 843 62 41
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| CH1101098163
| Listed:
| SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1997911
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service