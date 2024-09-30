Belimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Sandra Pitt to become a Member of the Executive Committee of the Belimo Group

30.09.2024 / 06:00 CET/CEST

The Board of Directors of the BELIMO Holding AG has appointed Sandra Pitt (53) as a member of the Executive Committee with effect from January 1, 2025.

Sandra Pitt assumed her position as Head of Global Human Resources (HR) and a member of the extended Executive Committee in January 2022. Over the last two and a half years, she has made a significant contribution to Belimo's success and further expanded her impressive track record in HR leadership positions. This organizational change will enable an even more active shaping of the Belimo culture that aligns with the company's growth strategy. The responsibilities of the Human Resources division have developed significantly in recent years, and the HR organization has been strengthened with key specialists. With her appointment to the Executive Committee, Sandra Pitt's title will also change to Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). From 2015 to 2021, Sandra Pitt was already a member of the Executive Board of the Burckhardt Compression Group, Winterthur, Switzerland, as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Sandra Pitt holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration / Business Information Systems from the Baden-Wuerttemberg Cooperative State University, Mannheim, Germany, and an MBA in International Finance / International HR from the American University Washington D.C., USA. The Belimo Group is the global market leader in the development, production, and sales of field devices for the energy-efficient control of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems. The focus of our core business is on damper actuators, control valves, sensors and meters. In 2023, the Company reported sales of CHF 859 million and over 2'300 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available at . The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN). Contact Lars van der Haegen +41 43 843 65 12 Agenda Publication of Sales 2024 January 20, 2025 Publication Annual Report 2024 / Media and Financial Analysts Conference

February 24, 2025 Annual General Meeting 2025 March 24, 2025 Sandra Pitt Personal details Age 53 Nationality German and Swiss Place of residence Herrliberg, ZH, Switzerland Material status married, two children Education 2019 License for Myers Briggs Type Indicator 2011 IMD - Holcim Senior Leadership Program 2010 IMD – Holcim Senior Management Program 1994 - 1996 MBA in International Finance / International HR,

American University Washington D.C., USA 1990 - 1993 Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration / Business Information Systems, Baden-Württemberg Cooperative State University, Mannheim, Germany Professional experience 2022 - now BELIMO Automation AG, Hinwil, Switzerland Head of Global HR and member of the extended Executive Committee 2015 - 2021 Burckhardt Compression AG, Winterthur, Switzerland Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Member of the Executive Board 2013 - 2015 AFG Management AG, Arbon, Switzerland Head of Corporate Human Resources (HR) 2012 - 2013 Holcim (Schweiz) AG, Zuerich, Switzerland Head of Human Resources Central Europe 2010 - 2012 Holcim (Schweiz) AG, Zuerich, Switzerland Head of Human Resources 2007 - 2009 BASF Schweiz AG, Waedenswil, Switzerland Head of HR BASF Group Switzerland 1996 - 2007 BASF Germany, Denmark and United Kingdom

Various positions

