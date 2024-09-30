Türkiye’s main stock index declines 0.3 percent at Monday’s open

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark stock experienced a decline of 0.3 percent, equivalent to a decrease of 29.79 points, as it opened at 9,747.67 points on Monday. This follows a downward trend observed on the previous Friday, when the index closed down by 0.62 percent, finishing the day at 9,829.19 points. The trading session that day recorded a significant daily trading volume, amounting to 69 billion Turkish liras, which is approximately USD2.03 billion.



At 10 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Monday, the exchange rates reflected notable values for the Turkish lira against major currencies. Specifically, the U.S. dollar was valued at 34.1830 liras, while the euro stood at 38.1800 liras. Additionally, the British pound was trading at 45.7950 liras. These rates indicate the ongoing fluctuations in the currency market and the impact on the Turkish economy.



In terms of precious metals, the price of gold per ounce was recorded at USD2,659.05. This figure highlights the ongoing interest in gold as a valuable asset amidst economic uncertainty. Investors often turn to gold as a hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations, which may explain the current price levels in the market.



Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at approximately USD72.40 per barrel. This price point reflects the dynamics of global oil markets, influenced by supply and demand factors, geopolitical events, and economic conditions. The fluctuation in oil prices can have significant implications for Türkiye’s economy, given its reliance on energy imports and the impact on inflation rates.

MENAFN30092024000045015839ID1108728336