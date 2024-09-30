Colombian Air Force Helicopter Crash Claims Eight Lives In Vichada

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Gustavo Petro announced the tragedy on social media, expressing his condolences to the families of the deceased.



The Huey II FAC-4441 helicopter was on a humanitarian mission when it went down in Cumaribo municipality. The of Defense confirmed that four women were among the victims.



They have deployed mobile intervention teams to provide psychological support to the bereaved families.



The Colombian Air Force used electro-optical systems during the search operation and sadly confirmed no survivors.



Prior to the crash, the helicopter had been conducting a medical evacuation mission. The aircraft lost communication before the incident occurred.







Local residents shared images on social media showing the helicopter completely incinerated at the crash site.



Authorities have not yet released information about the cause of the accident. The incident has cast a somber mood over the country as it mourns the loss of these service members.



The Colombian Air Force is known for its crucial role in humanitarian and military operations across the nation.



This tragic event highlights the risks faced by military personnel during humanitarian missions.



It also underscores the importance of thorough investigations to prevent future accidents. The loss of these eight individuals serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those in military service.



As the nation grieves, questions arise about the safety protocols and maintenance of military aircraft.



The coming days will likely see increased scrutiny of Air Force operations and equipment. The families of the deceased await answers as investigations into the crash begin.

